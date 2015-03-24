kSafe is the smart connected safe that's going to get you fit and motivated

There's a reason dog handlers use treats to train hounds – they work. The same could be applied to people using the kSafe, which locks up what you want until you've reached your fitness goals.

kSafe lets you place in lock-up something you want, like your console controller, TV remote, phone, sweet treats or beer. The only way to unlock it and gain access is to hit an activity goal you've set like a step count for the day, or a location goal like arriving at the gym or library, alternatively you can use a time goal that unlocks only at certain times. The kSafe can also be used like an old fashioned safe with a password lock via the connected smartphone.

kSafe has just launched on Kickstarter with a goal of $50,000 which will allow backers to pick a unit up from $79.

The safe uses a dedicated app and won't unlock until your goal has been hit. This can also be used for children, locking until they've been to school or library and back, for example. The safe itself features a circular LED light ring that fills to show progress at the touch of the top button.

But you can override it, right? Wrong. Unless you hit your goal whatever is locked within the kSafe stays there out of reach. If you set a step goal the app can be paired with your tracker like a FitBit or the app can count by itself using your phone's sensors.

kSafe will come in black-opaque, white-opaque and white-translucent and works with iOS and Android. It should ship by October.

