3D printing just got affordable, £299 XYZPrinting wants to help your home

Affordable 3D printers are starting to appear but most either require partial building or are still on a crowd-funding site. XYZPrinting has announced it will be selling its super affordable 3D printers for the home from 20 April.

XYZPrinting is a Taiwanese 3D printing company that's been working on the business side of printing for over 15 years. Now it wants to share that experience and get 3D printers into everyone's homes.

Three new printers will be available to buy in Europe from 20 April: The Da Vinci Junior, Da Vinci 1.1 Plus and Nobel 1.0.

The Da Vinci Junior is the entry model at £299. This weighs 12kg and prints items up to 150 x 150 150mm out of eco-friendly PLA plastic.

The Da Vinci 1.1 Plus is a bit more expensive at £599 and heavier at 27kg but if offers larger print potential with items up to 200 x 200 x 200mm. This also works with other plastics so it can use PLA, ABS or flexible filaments. This model also offers a higher resolution print quality and has a camera with Wi-Fi so users can remotely monitor their print while away.

The top end model is the Nobel 1.0 which is £1299 but weighs just 9.6kg and prints objects up to 128 x 128 x 200mm. This is a Stereolithography Apparatus (SLA) printer that uses liquid resin with a solidifying ultraviolet laser. The result should be a far better quality print than traditional Fused Filament Fabrication technology.

All three XYZPrinting 3D printers will be available from 20 April via Amazon.de.

