The British government has delivered a pre-election budget that further strengthens its measures to support technology in the UK.

It will be chancellor George Osborne's last budget before the nation votes on the next government, so there are several measures that can be seen as garnering for votes, including a freeze on fuel duties and reductions in the costs of beer, cider and whiskey.

However, more interesting is his reference to the Internet of Things and ultrafast broadband, with money pledged to further roll out the latter to "nearly all homes" in the UK, with 100Mbps speeds to all properties.

Virgin Media announced recently that it is working with the government to expand its rollout, as is BT. The UK government will continue that work also.

"We will also invest in the Internet of Things," said Osborne, going on to have a sly joke at the leader of the opposition party Ed Milliband's expense. "This is the next stage of the information revolution, connecting up everything from urban transport to medical devices to household appliances. So should, using a completely ridiculous example, someone have two kitchens, they will be able to control both fridges from the mobile phone."

It was revealed recently that Milliband has two kitchens.

Libraries will benefit from this budget too. The government has vowed to introduce free Wi-Fi in all libraries in the country.

£600 million has been pledged to clearing mobile spectrum for future auctions. This could be used to further improve 4G or even improve the quality of phone calls and reception throughout the UK.

And annual tax returns for the self-employed will be replaced by an all-new online version of self-assessment. Real-time online accounts will be fully introduced by 2020. Individuals and small businesses will submit their accounts throughout the year via computer, tablet or even smartphone.

And tax can be playable spread throughout the year rather than just in a lump sum at the end of each financial year.