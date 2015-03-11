Derek Zoolander just made the selfie stick so hot right now

Zoolander and Hansel continue to rip apart Paris Fashion Week. Not only did the world's greatest male models stage a "walk-off" at the Valentino show, but they stopped for selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower.

We'd been happily dismissing the selfie stick as something that didn't exist, but Zoolander made it real, posing for selfies with a stick that was barely extended. Wouldn't want to over-stretch that precious arm now, would we?

We'd originally caught sight of the Native Union Clic Wooden case on Hansel's iPhone, so if you're looking for the hottest case, then head on over to Native Union for that model makeover for your phone. Or just check out our round-up of best iPhone cases.

The appearance of Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson is all promotional of course, building hype for the forthcoming Zoolander sequel, that's due for release in February 2016.

Check out the video below to see Zoolander and Hansel mixing it up with Valentino.