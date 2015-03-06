Reebok Pumps are back with new ZPump Fusion

The iconic Reebok Pump is back in a big way with the new ZPump Fusion. A Squeeze of that now well-known bubble and air fills the kicks for a super comfy fit.

While this is a new take on the pumps they've never really left us since they first launched in 1989. Plenty of variations have been released over the years but the more recent ones were mainly special editions, made in conjunction with designers, to celebrate the 25th anniversary.

The new Reebok ZPump Fusion is less high-top than the original and more like a standard trainer. It features a thin, lightweight sole and seamless mesh upper and is aimed at runners, rather than basketball players like the original.

The pump bladder is now on the side to the rear, which should actually be easier to access quickly. Apparently Reebok can now produce this for far less resulting in a more reasonable price than the originals.

Reebok has also teased a smart sole which can be inflated and deflated to offer variations in support specific to whatever sport is being played. But further details on that were not announced.

Pre-ordering has begun at $110, which is about £72 and the release date for shipping, in the US at least, is 10 March.

