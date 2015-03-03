  Wow! 200GB microSD card stores more data than an iPhone, and is smaller than a 1p coin

SanDisk has done it again.

The flash storage maker has unveiled a new microSD card with more storage than your laptop probably features. Just one year after unveiling the first 128GB microSD card, SanDisk has announced a 200GB microSD card at Mobile World Congress. It has 56 per cent more capacity than its predecessor but maintains the same finger-nail sized footprint.



Officially dubbed the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, the new microSD card is categorised as a "premium edition card" for smartphones and tablets. In other words: owning a card of this size will essentially turn your mobile device into a hard drive that can save more files than most solid state drive-equipped laptops available right now.

That said, SanDisk's new card, which will cost around $400 at launch, only delivers 90MB/s transfer speeds. Although that isn't comparable to modern SSDs, you'll be able to transfer up to 1,200 photos in just one minute. Thus, with this card, you won't need to buy additional storage for quite some time, or at least until SanDisk breaks another record.

The new 200GB microSD card comes with a 10-year limited warranty and will be available worldwide in the coming months, or by the second quarter, according to SanDisk.