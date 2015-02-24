Sense sleep tracker alarm now on sale, months after smashing $1m mark on Kickstarter

Those of you who have trouble getting up in the morning should probably check out Sense. It's a sleep tracker/smart alarm, and it just went on sale for the first time.

We first told you about Sense last July, when it joined the elite projects that have managed to break and surpass the $1,000,000 mark on Kickstarter. The project, from San Francisco start-up Hello, of course has been funded since then and is now available for purchase. It aims to simply help everyone sleep better and wake refreshed.

"We are pleased to announce that Sense goes on sale and starts shipping today," announced Hello in a blog post. "We set out to build a product that helps people understand and improve their sleep, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Sense is the first product we have built at Hello and I’m delighted to finally share it with you."

How does Sense work? Say you set the alarm for 8 am, but you're almost naturally awake at 7 am, Sense will wake you when you're naturally awake, so you feel good rather than leaving you until 8. It also has a plethora of sensors to give you feedback on how you slept and what affected during the night, and it syncs wirelessly using ANT+.

The Sense unit itself can light up to offer a natural awakening, while also recording ambient light, temperature, sound, humidity, and particulates. Using all that data, Sense can learn what you like best, so you can set the room up before bed for the perfect sleep. Sense also uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can therefore connect to your smarthome.

You can purchase Sense for $129, and new orders are expected to ship this month. Unfortunately, it looks like shipping is limited to the US at the moment. Watch the video above to learn more about how Sense was developed.