Beam is the light bulb that doubles as a projector, turns a table into a screen

Little by little, we're getting closer to living in space age-like, internet-connected world.

During CES 2015, Pocket-lint took a tour of Sony's Life Space UX concept, which included an apartment-type setup, filled with interactive lights, speakers, and other internet-connected devices. One of the star gadgets was a desk projector, for instance, that could be placed over a table or any flat surface. It uniquely supported interactive touch, too.

We loved all of Sony's designs, though we were a majorly bummed to learn many of them wouldn't be available for a long while. But it looks like we won't have to wait forever: although Sony still isn't launching any thing soon, Beams Labs has a similar projector light that just landed on Kickstarter, and if successful, should start shipping in autumn.

The bulb-like device is called Beam, and much like any projector, it turns flat surfaces into big screens. It also connects to your mobile device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, enabling you to share content from your device and thus play games, watch movies, project board games, turn walls into digital paintings, stream music, etc. The possibilities seem limitless.

Beam can even assist with your daily activities, including wake you up with news and a weather forecast. It screws into a light socket or works with a power cable, so depending on the method you use, it can be hung to display on the ground or a table or laid flat to shoot onto a wall. To control Beam, just use the device's Apple or Android app.

To get Beam, you must pledge at least $349 on Kickstarter. The starter kit comes with a fabric cable. If you want the whole shebang, you got to cough up $450. More than 1,000 people have already pledged nearly a half million dollars, surpassing the $200,000 goal, with 27 days to go still.