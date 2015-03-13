17 Kickstarter projects that smashed their goals, you'll be surprised by number 2

Kickstarter started in 2009 and it's home to thousands of projects, big and small, that are crowd-funded by people like you. Since its launch, 8 million people have pledged more than $1.5 billion, funding 78,000 independently created projects.

The site is full of all sorts of dreams from films, games and art to design, music and technology. You get everything from smartphone-controlled paper airplanes and coffee machines, to 3D printers and drones.

Some projects fall flat on their face, while others well and truly smash their goals. Here are 17 of Kickstarter's most-funded projects that should be coming to a shelf near you soon, if they haven't already.

Pledged: $1,314,542 of $100,000 goal

Backers: 9,236

LIFX is a Wi-Fi enabled, multi-coloured LED light bulb that can be controlled using your iOS or Android device, similar to the Philips Hue system. The company claims it will last 25 years, reduce your energy costs and it can be set up in seconds.

Your existing switches will still work but each light can be controlled from your phone and you'll be able to adjust the brightness, change it to any of the 16 million colours, set the bulbs to turn on or off automatically and introduce mood lighting that matches the beat of your music. LIFX is available to buy now with a single bulb costing $79 and a pack of ten costing $725.

Pledged: $1,368,177 of $200,000 goal

Backers: 1,357

The AirDog is an auto-follow drone designed for action sports enthusiasts and filmmakers that use GoPro action cameras. It's a foldable quadcopter that automatically follows you wherever you go and whatever you do and there are six modes that can be configured in the app including Auto-Follow, Follow Track and Circle.

An AirLeash tracker device is strapped to your wrist or onto a helmet and the AirDog will follow you using long range Bluetooth, with a distance of up to 300 metres. It can be used for things such as shooting a music video off a cliff or delivering aerial shots for a car chase scene for example. The AirDog can be pre-ordered now for $1295 and it has an estimated delivery of Q3 this year.

Pledged: $1,419,068 of $150,000 goal

Backers: 3,916

The 360cam is a ultra high definition camera that includes three 185-degree fish-eye lenses to capture entire experiences in 360-degrees, claiming to not miss a thing. Each lens is synchronised to simultaneously capture and stitch images in real time to offer an entire view of an event.

It is IPX8 waterproof up to 10 metres and the 360cam comes complete with a GPS antenna for image geotagging, gyroscope of image stabilisation, Wi-Fi for video streaming and the remote control app. There is also a microSD slot for expandable storage, three microphones for surround sound and it is charged via Micro-USB. The 360cam is available to buy now for $499.

Pledged: $1,552,256 of $30,000 goal

Backers: 10,160

The 3Doodler 2.0 comes two years after the 3Doodler, improving the 3D printing pen by introducing a slimmer, lighter, quieter and easier to use model. Like the original, the 3Doodler 2.0 puts the power of a 3D printer in the palm of your hand, extruding heated plastic as you draw into a solid, stable structure.

The new model is 75 per cent smaller, making it the same size as a marker pen, it's only 50 grams in weight and it is housed in anodised aluminium. Power consumption has been reduced, and there is a double-click function for continuous flow, as well as dual speed control and a new nozzle design. The 3Doodler 2.0 is available to pre-order now for $99.99 and it will ship on 1 May this year.

Pledged: $1,558,280 of $50,000 goal

Backers: 6,081

NEEO is a smart home automation system formed of two elements - the brain and the remote - which together allow you to control all your devices from one place. The brain communicates with devices, while the remote enables you to control them and there is also an app that can be used to manage your home.

There are over 30,000 devices in the NEEO database that it can connect to and control and the company says it is compatible with all major AV products produced in the last 10 years. The remote has hand recognition and sensors to detect your palm and match it to your profile to then display your playlists, films and favourites. The NEEO remote and brain is available to pre-order now for $299 and it is expected to ship this summer.

Pledged: $1,576,011 of $50,000 goal

Backers: 9,023

Prynt is an instant camera case for iOS and Android smartphones that allows you to plug your device in, take a snap or choose a snap, and print it out in thirty seconds. It's designed to be changed easily based on the phone model so if you upgrade, you can order a new dock adapter rather than have to replace the case.

There are three colours available comprising white, pink and blue and the Prynt case has its own battery and doesn't require Wi-Fi or Bluetooth pairing. It also doesn't use ink as that's inside the paper and it is compatible with the iPhone 5, 5C, 5S and 6, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S4 and S5. The Prynt case is available for pre-order now and costs $129, with 50 Prynt Paper sheets available for $25.

Pledged: $2,410,741 of $100,000 goal

Backers: 19,349

Sense is a system that tracks your sleep behaviour, monitors your bedroom environment and reinvents the alarm. It was created to be simple, uncomplicated and useful and it combines the insight of your sleep patterns with environment data such as noise, light, temperature, humidity and air particles.

The Sense's Smart Alarm will wake you up during the right point in your sleep cycle and it is controlled via an iPhone or Android app. Sense can be pre-ordered now in Cotton or Charcoal colours for $129.

Pledged: $3,401,361 of $50,000 goal

Backers: 11,855

There are a few 3D printer projects on Kickstarter but The Micro 3D Printer achieved 6802 per cent of its goal by claiming to be the first truly consumer 3D printer that's intuitive, easy to own and seamless by design.

The Micro can be used with Windows, Mac or Linux, features a USB-compatible connection, supports ABS, PLA, Nylon materials, as well as standard 1.75mm filament. It's a cube measuring 185mm per side and it is available to pre-order now in five colours for $349.

Pledged: £2,335,119 of £125,000 goal ($3,607,759)

Backers: 12,075

Zano is a portable, personal aerial photography and HD video capture platform that connects to an iOS or Android device using its on-board Wi-Fi. It is small enough to fit in your hand but clever enough to fly by itself, allowing you to capture selfies and videos from new heights.

If it goes too far from your device or its battery runs low, Zano will automatically return to you and it has features such as Follow Me, which registers the distance from Zano to your smartphone and constantly maintains it. Zano is available to pre-order now in black or white for £169.95.

Pledged: $3,845,170

Backers: 67,226

Mighty No.9 is a Japanese side-scrolling action game that adds modern tech, fresh mechanics and fan input to aspects of 8-bit and 16-bit era classics. You play as the 9th in a line of powerful robots, a character called Beck, who is the only robot not infected by a mysterious computer virus.

Mighty No.9 has smashed all of its stretch goals so the game has transformed from six stages, to introducing two more stages, extra modes, PS4 and Xbox One versions, as well as online battle race mode. There is also a PS Vita and 3DS version of the game and any further money donated through the Mighty No.9 PayPal page will go towards further goals.

Pledged: $4,188,927 of $900,000 goal

Backers: 74,405

Torment: Tides of Numenera is a single-player, isometric role-playing game set in the world of Mote Cook's tabletop RPG setting, Numenera. It's story-driven and you play a single, specific character but there are optional NPC companions that you can choose whether to include in your party.

The game smashed its goal, along with its stretch goals and it will be distributed DRM-free in English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Spanish and Russian. Torment: Tides of Numenera will be developed in the Unity engine for PC, Mac and Linux platforms and is available to support from $30.

Pledged: $6,225,354 of $800,000 goal

Backers: 18,220

Pono is said to be Hawaiian for righteous and the idea of PonoMusic is to provide the best possible listening experience of your favourite music, at the recording resolution the artist created it.

According to PonoMusic's creator, Neil Young, the aim is to preserve the feeling, spirit and emotion that an artist puts into their original studio recording. The PonoPlayer is available for pre-order in yellow or black colour options for $399.

Pledged: $8,596,474

Backers: 63,416

OUYA is a games console for the TV, powered by Android by the creator of Jambox. Developers have access to OUYA's open design so anyone can bring a console game to market as there is no need to purchase a license or SDK.

The controller, console and interface come as a package for €99.99 and hundreds of games are free to try, allowing you to take advantage of everything your TV has to offer. It's a new kind of games console with 1075 games already available.

Pledged: $8,782,571 of $10,000 goal

Backers: 219,382

Exploding Kittens is a strategic "kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette" that has been created by three individuals, two of which have an Xbox background. In a nutshell, it is a card game that requires players to draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten and consequently loses.

Within the 56-card deck, there are cards that allow you to look at cards before you draw, force an opponent to draw multiple cards or shuffle the deck, among others, all of which raise the stakes. The game intensifies as the more cards are drawn as there is more chance of you drawing an exploding kitten. You Kickstarter campaign has ended but you can sign up to the Exploding Kittens website if you want to receive an email as to when the game will be available.

Pledged: $10,266,845 of $100,000 goal

Backers: 68,929

Pebble is a customisable smartwatch that connects to Android and iPhone devices via Bluetooth, allowing users to get notifications on their wrists. It hit $1million in funding in just 28 hours back in 2012 and there is now a Pebble Steel version of the device available for those that want something a bit smarter.

There are several downloadable watchfaces, along with numerous apps and Pebble will vibrate when you receive an email, calendar alert, Facebook message, Twitter notification or phone call, plus it can be used for controlling music, cycling and running.

Pledged: $13,285,226 of $50,000 goal

Backers: 62,642

The Coolest Cooler was the most-funded Kickstarter of all time, knocking the original Pebble off the top spot after a two-year reign but that was before Pebble's new model. The Coolest Cooler features an 18v battery powered rechargeable blender, USB charger, removable waterproof Bluetooth speaker, LED-lit lid, cutting board, bottle opener and integrated storage.

Shipping will begin in July 2015, a year after the Kickstarter campaign began and it will come in Margarita, Coolest Orange and Blue Moon colour options.

Pledged: $18,167,842 of $500,000 goal (14 days to go)

Backers: 71,166

The Pebble Time is the new smartwatch from Pebble Technology, introducing a colour e-paper display that offers up to seven days battery life and a new timeline interface to tell you the most important parts of your day.

Pebble Time and Pebble Time steel are compatible with all 6,500 plus existing Pebble apps and watch faces. There are three buttons on the side indicating past, present and future events and the Pebble Time will be available in three colours from May for $199, while the Pebble Time Steel will land in July.