Neptune has reimagined the smartphone-wearable future, and it looks awesome

A startup called Neptune has introduced Neptune Duo, a new device that's actually two devices.

If you look at the wearable landscape today, most smartwatches serve as an accessory to a smartphone. It's an add-on device. Neptune has imagined a new setup though, in which a smartphone is the accessory to a smartwatch. That setup is Neptune Duo, and it involves the wrist-worn Neptune Hub and a phone-like screen called Neptune Pocket.

The Neptune Hub will be available in small, medium, and large and is not adjustable. It looks like Will.i.am's Puls cuff that debuted last year. It runs Android Lollipop and features a quad-core processor, GPS, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It’s meant to be the center of your digital world.

The Neptune Pocket, which Hub comes paired with, is a 5-inch screen with a 2,800 mAh battery, 8-megapixel camera on the back, and 2-megapixel camera on the front. It's not so much a smartphone as it is a screen, and the Hub can stream its capabilities.

Neptune described the Pocket as an “interactive dummy display". The idea is that Neptune wants to reverse the roles of standard smartwatches and smartphones. With the hub, for instance, you can glance at notifications, respond to messages, track fitness, and place calls.

The Duo is expected to cost $498, though Neptune is offering a payment plan, in which you can pay as little as $49 up front, with the final total ending up around $700. Neptune started taking pre-orders today.