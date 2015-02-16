Blacksmith Genesis is the photocopier of the 3D printing world, out now

Imagine taking an inanimate object, dropping it into a machine and having a copy spat out at you. It's that kind of simple copying that the Blacksmith Genesis 3D printer and scanner offers thanks to its rotary plate.

Until now we have been able to access 3D scanners like the Cube from 3D Systems and printers like the MakerBot Ultimaker 2. But these have remained separate, on a smaller consumer scale, until now.

The Blacksmith Genesis uses a spinning plate to scan objects into its software before printing them out using its unique spinning plate. This allows users to either copy directly, enlarge or shrink object copies. The printer also allows a person to scan and edit objects to print their own versions.

Another useful extra is a camera monitoring system which allows the owner to watch the print from anywhere with an internet connection. So if anything goes wrong it can be stopped before wasting any more plastic.

Scanning takes about 6 minutes, says Blacksmith, while the printer can pump out creations at up to 50 microns resolution as big as 23cm diameter by 16cm high.

Blacksmith Genesis was an Indiegogo project that was successfully funded and will begin shipping in March. You can pre-order one from today for $2,200 which is about £1,430.

READ: 3D printing: Everything you need to know and when it'll be affordable