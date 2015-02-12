New Spectre footage teases epic James Bond car chase

The new James Bond film, called Spectre, has appeared in video footage at long last. But it's still just a tease of behind the scenes glimpses. That said, plenty is given away.

The video footage from Spectre shows off the Austrian backdrop to what should end up being a massively dramatic car chase through mountains. The cars used in the video are Land Rovers, which were teased just the other day. Also revealed was that the main chase should feature a Jaguar C-X75 and, of course, an Aston Martin DB10.

The Land Rovers used were modified for the film. The Range Rover Sport SVR is the most powerful Land Rover ever, says Land Rover. The Land Rover Defender Big Foot, also featured, was modified to feature massive 37-inch off-road tyres to tackle extreme terrain, bespoke suspension and enhance body protection.

We also had to note the shots of the cable cars. Are we being teased with a scene that takes Bond back up to that cable car fight with Jaws? It's a stretch but we can hope can't we?

The next Bond installment is due for release this November so we'd expect plenty more teasers and trailers to start appearing soon. The more the merrier we say.

