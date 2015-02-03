Eero is a white box with a powerful Wi-Fi system that can cover your entire house and yard

There's a new device available the geek in you is really going to crave. It's called Eero, and it combines a router, a range extender, and a repeater to create a Wi-Fi system for your home.

Have you ever looked at a spoon or an umbrella and wondered why they've never been drastically upgraded or improved or changed in any way since their invention? Well, we've wondered the same thing...only about home Wi-Fi. That's partly why we're interested in Eero, which is self-described as the "world’s first Wi-Fi system".

Eero uses dual-band 802.11ac and operates independent networks on the 2.4- and 5GHz frequency bands. It's not only equipped with two Wi-Fi radios but also Bluetooth 4.0 with Bluetooth Low Energy, a 1.0GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of memory, 1GB of flash storage, two auto-configuring gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB 2.0 port.

Eero is unique because it acts a bit like Z-Wave, throwing a mesh network (aka a blanket of connectivity) over your entire home using a system of three Eero routers. Simply plug one into your cable or DSL modem, and then launch the Eero app. Your phone will communicate with the router via Bluetooth and help you setup the other two Eeros.

Your Eeros will auto-configure themselves as wireless access points, and in the end, you'll have just one SSID, one password, and one contiguous Wi-Fi and Bluetooth network throughout your house. The set of three Eeros, which should cover a typical home, will work together to pipe fast, stable Wi-Fi to every corner of every room.

In other words: gone are the days of wandering into your finished basement and dropping connectivity. Eero promises you'll be able to stream video or email friends from anywhere in your home - even in your yard. You can preorder Eero starting today, and the limited-time discount pricing starts at $299 for a three pack or $125 for a single unit.

While we could spend a bit more time discussing Eero, we won't. We'll instead point you to Eero's promotional video and website, as they explain everything you need to know and more.