  Mouse-Box is a complete computer with wireless charging that only needs a screen

Sure, computers are getting smaller but what if you could remove your computer completely and just use the mouse and screen? That's what Mouse-Box is here to do with a complete PC built into a mouse.

The idea behind Mouse-Box isn't simply to provide more space, but to have your personal computer wherever you are, using any type of display. So if you're at work you'll be able to switch between work and home systems at a click. Whatever screen you plug the Mouse-Box into will instantly become your computer.

Mouse-Box will come with a 1.4GHz quad-core ARM Cortex CPU and 123GB of flash storage plus Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, micro-HDMI, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and 2 USB 3.0 ports, plus an optional battery.

The Mouse-Box will charge wirelessly via an inductive charging pad, which can also be folded into a box for storage.

The Mouse-Box still appears to be in the early stages of development with its creators simply asking for video shares. Whether this will be graduating to a crowd-funding site or will simply be privately funded isn't clear. Either way a release date has not been announced, nor has pricing. But with a good idea like this we doubt it'll be long before it becomes available.

