Builders beware, now you can 3D print a whole house

The future of 3D printing could see homes sprayed out from nozzles if China's latest creation is anything to go by. Both a mansion and a tower block have been 3D printed in Suzhou, eastern China.

The 3D printed structures were created as a proof of concept by, Winsun, the same Chinese construction company that 3D printed ten small one-story houses in 24-hours almost a year ago.

The 3D printed houses weren't exactly spewed out of a giant printer nozzle without any builders in sight, or is it on site? Walls were 3D printed using a concrete material that can be built up in layers. These walls were then put into place to form the entire building structure.

The mansion is a villa that covers an impressive 1,100 square metres and is finished with windows, balconies and metal hand rails. At this stage it's unclear how much was actually 3D printed. The walls are clearly printed as you can see the low-resolution layers. But the finishings around windows, along the roof and on pillars appear to have been added as stone pieces.

Right now the buildings are just being used to show what can be done with 3D printing. Pricing and any plans to start producing these structures on a larger scale have not been revealed.

