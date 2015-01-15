  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Future clothing is here, nanowires used to keep heat in and even generate warmth

|
Google Images Future clothing is here, nanowires used to keep heat in and even generate warmth

This year we're going to see a lot of smart clothes capable of measuring heart rate and muscle contractions, but the future is even more exciting. Using nanowires future clothing will be able to seal in heat and even generate it.

Scientists at Stanford University have created a set of textile fibres with nanowires. This flexible material, made of silver nanowires and carbon nanotubes, is able to contain heat as well as create it.

The strands are so fine, as small as 200 nanometers, that the wavelength of infrared which carries heat can't escape with its 9-micrometre heft. But since the wholes are big enough for moisture to escape the clothing will remain breathable and dry.

Since the fibres are also conductive it was found that a current of electricity caused them to heat up. This means gloves, or any clothing or insulating material, could be used create heat and then hold that heat in. For those that get cold easily or live in extreme climates this is big news.

But beyond clothes there are more uses, the paper points out: "Metallic nanowire cloth has great potential to reduce the energy used on indoor heating because of its personal thermal management capabilities while retaining the wearability and breathability of normal cloth." This potential has seen huge investment from the US government as it tries to lower waste energy and improve its green agenda.

The scientists concluded: "This nanowire cloth can efficiently warm human bodies and save hundreds of watts per person as compared to traditional indoor heaters." We can't wait.

READ: Best wearable smart clothes: HR bras, muscle measuring tops and more

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2018: Crazy gadgets and gizmos you must see
  2. GoPro toy car lets you film your Hot Wheels stunts
  3. Can't afford a real Bugatti Chiron? Build this Lego Technic model instead
  4. Deal of the day: £80 off Sony Xperia XZ2
  5. Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
  1. 48 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
  2. Jumpers for goalposts no more; Nissan Pitch-R is a self-driving pitch-drawing robot
  3. Watch: Disney made a robot called Stickman that can do somersaults
  4. TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home
  5. 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise
Comments