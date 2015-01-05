Voxel8 will print an entire drone, or anything with electronics, from scratch

You'll remember this day when your grandkids are 3D printing everything from food to clothes. It's the day the Voxel8 was announced as the world's first 3D printer capable of printing both plastic and electronics.

The Voxel8 is able to print off an entire quadcopter, for example, thanks to its ability to print highly conductive materials. This means the frame can be printed in plastic and components can be dropped in with the printer linking them up using metallic materials. The end result is a complete working gadget, you need only support any complex parts like microchips.

While the Voxel8 can't 3D print micro components yet, as resolutions increase even this may be possible in the future. It's a huge step forward especially for those prototyping products. This should see design change as parts aren't made to fit cases since everything can now be printed in one.

The Voxel8's conductive inks are 5,000 times more conductive than conductive pastes and filaments currently used in 3D printing its creators say. And thanks to Autodesk working with the creators to make Project Wire, a new software tool, everything can be designed in one place.

The Voxel8 is available for pre-order now with shipping expected in late 2015. So if you've got $8499, or £5575, spare then head over to Voxel8 to reserve your slice of the future now.

