  Next generation 3Doodler 2.0 3D printing pen unveiled at CES 2015

3Doodler was the original 3D printing pen so it's not a huge surprise that it's back with version 2.0 at CES 2015.

3Doodler 2.0 is a slimmer, lighter version than its predecessor coming in at less than quarter the size at just 50g in weight. Once again the new 3Doodler, like its original model, is taking to Kickstarter to raise funds. The campaign still has 19 days to go, out of 20, and it's already beaten its $30,000 goal.

The new pen has a more premium feel, according to 3Doodler, thanks to its anodised aluminum casing. The internals have also had an upgrade with a new high resolution nozzle design and re-engineered drive system. The airflow system has been enhanced to cool the plastic faster on exiting the pen. This should work more efficiently, quietly and now offers dual speed control.

A new portable battery accessory called JetPack should allow for 3 hours of use with PLA plastic or 2 hours with ABS, according to 3Doodler. Other accessories include a DoodleStand to hold the pen, Nozzle Set with 6 different nozzle options, and a Foot pedal for varied doodling.

The 3Doodler 2.0 can be bought on Kickstarter from $85 which is about £55 and should ship in April.

