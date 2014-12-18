Nook Glowlight available for just £69 over Christmas

Barnes and Noble has slashed the price of its latest illuminated eBook reader to just £69 for a little over a week during the Christmas holiday period.

The Nook GlowLight, which Pocket-lint gave four stars to in our review saying that it is a "fun and friendly eBook reader" that "will sit happily inside any handbag or pocket", was originally priced at £89 - still attractive for a reader with its own LED lighting for reading in the dark.

However, at just shy of £70 it is only a tenner more expensive than the entry level Kindle, yet is a better specified device.

It is very lightweight. At 175g, it is even lighter than the new Amazon Kindle Voyage - a device £100 more expensive. And the GlowLight connects to Barnes & Noble's own online bookstore, which offers more than three million digital books, comics and magazines.

The Nook GlowLight can be bought from several UK retailers, both on the high street and online, including John Lewis, Argos, Asda, Blackwells and Foyles.

You will also be able to buy it at that discount from 19 December (tomorrow) at nook.com/gb. The site has discounted eBooks available too as part of its wider Christmas sale.

