Be like a Jedi and pay for your travel or shopping with a wave of your hand

For the Christmas season, Barclaycard is trialling a new format for contactless payments: gloves.

Its prototype contactless payment gloves enable shoppers to pay for bus or Tube journeys in London or for their items in shops using just a wave of a hand. Like a Jedi. Probably.

Actually, more accurately you need to tap your hand onto the contactless payment machine but there's no doubt that it's easier and quicker than having to get out your wallet and card or smartphone to pay with, especially as this horrendously busy time of year.

Barclaycard decided to make the gloves a reality after it surveyed 2,000 people who voted "gloves you could pay with" as the most popular wearable item they would like to see created. Rings and bracelets were second and third respectively.

The prototype gloves are also touchscreen enabled, so wearers can use their phones without having to take them off.

Barclaycard is considering making consumer versions in time for Christmas 2015.

"The 'pay gloves' we’re trialling are designed to let shoppers tap, pay and go even when their hands are full of shopping. If the prototype is popular, these handy winter warmers could be bringing some festive cheer to bag-laden shoppers by Christmas 2015," said Mike Saunders, managing director of digital consumer payments at Barclaycard.