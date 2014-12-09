'Gadgets supporting humans' has been taken literally for the Bionic Bra

Smart sensors in clothing is a future that's starting to reveal itself already with heart rate sensors in bras from Victoria's Secret. But a new item called the Bionic Bra has taken it to the next level not only with intelligent sensors but with actuators that can adjust support with movement.

The Bionic Bra is able to tighten and loosen automatically allowing it to offer more support or breath room to suit the wearer. The result should be consistent comfort with support during sport, like running. It sounds like the bra is either tight offering support during sport or loose when the wearer is out relaxing, meaning it can be worn constantly. We wonder how many girls leave their sweaty sports bras on after training though.

The Bionic Bra has been in development for one and a half decades and only now has the technology become available to achieve what was a dream. Professor Gordon Wallace and Professor Julie Steele of the University of Wollongong in Australia are the minds behind the Bionic Bra.

There is still a way to go since the bra currently looks more like a bullet-proof vest and isn’t washer friendly – not ideal for sports wear. So don't expect to see the Bionic Bra hanging in your local sports shop for a little while yet.

READ: Victoria’s Secret Incredible smart sports bra will track your heart rate