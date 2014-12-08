Behold the bicycle you will never ride: The £250K road bike covered in 24kt gold

Goldgenie has made a name for itself by covering smartphones, tablets and other gadgetry with rare metals and gems, often in bespoke fashion for celebrities, such as Jamie Foxx, David Beckham and Elton John.

However, it has been reasonably reserved in its ambitions to date - well, in comparison to its latest project anyway.

Goldgenie has covered an entire racing bike in 24kt gold. Why? We're not entirely sure, but it's a stunning piece of work that can be embellished further with a smattering of diamonds here and there. And it will only set you back a quarter of a million pounds. Perhaps even more than that if the diamonds are added.

Naturally, you'll need a pretty decent bike chain if you plan to leave it outside Asda as you do your weekly shopping, but at least you'll have a comfortable ride there on the limited edition soft San Marco suede saddle.

Customers can also choose different finishes for the saddle and handlebars, including exotic skins and fine leathers. We've requested the skin of violinist Vanessa Mae, but Goldgenie hasn't got back to us yet.

Joking aside, Goldgenie has created something quite striking to look at even though its practicality is questionable. And if nothing else it's a conversation starter. For £250,000.

