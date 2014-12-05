  1. Home
OverLord 3D multi-colour printer can make this cool teddy bear and won't break the bank

The OverLord has been funded.

Okay, we're simmering with the dramatics now. In all seriousness, there is a cool 3D printer that just launched on Kickstarter and has already reached £68,259. It had a £10,000 goal. It's getting so much attention, even though there have been other 3D printer campaigns launched on Kickstarter, mostly because it is capable of printing multi-colour objects.

Described as the "most affordable smart multi-colour 3D Printer," the OverLord costs just £99. That's just the early-bird price for backers however. If you shell out £299, you will get the OverLord Pro. It's a fully assembled OverLord Pro that can print as large as 170mm in diameter and 260mm in height. It prints multi-colour objects, as well, at a layer resolution of 100 microns.

Another unique aspect about OverLord is that it doesn't require an expert technician to work. There's no re-rendering of 3D models or code editing needed, and you can switch colours anytime during a print in order to make super colourful objects. The printer works with the DreamMaker app. It lets you browse models, then add one to a queue, and print. Simples.

OverLord by DreamMaker features stepper motors and a heated plate that uses both PLA and ABS. In other words, the OverLord is a consumer desktop 3d printer, with colour-printing abilities and a relatively cheap price tag. What's not to love? Watch the video above for more details.

