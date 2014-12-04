Imagination Technologies Creator CI20 arrives to take on Raspberry Pi

Whether you're a developer, hobbyist or just fancy tinkering with a mini computer on a board Imagination Technologies has created the MIPS-based Creator CI20 just for you.

Much like the now famous Raspberry Pi this computer on a board offers an entire system ideal for modding and developing. One of the top assets is its ability to flash the system for swapping between Android or Linux easily, simply by changing out the SD memory card.

Imagination Technologies already produces a lot of graphic processing smarts in the form of PowerVR that are probably in your phone right now, working within the processor. Now the company has its own processor department it's been able to create a complete computer that offers even more than Raspberry Pi.

The Creator CI20 comes with a 1.2GHz MIPS32-based dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM with PowerVR SGX540 graphics for OpenGL 2.1 and ES 2.0 compatibility, meaning 1080p gaming at 30fps. It also comes with Ethernet, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 plus 4GB storage all onboard. It also has connectors that will allow it to work with any peripherals made for Raspberry Pi.

The Creator CI20 uses FlowCloud to allow for applications that work for the Internet of Things – ideal for creating mods for your house.

Neil Henning, technology lead for Codeplay says: "The Creator CI20 is a fast development board for a really good price that combines two technologies we are very excited about: a dual-core MIPS CPU and a PowerVR GPU. There is a real drive for more and more affordable devices like this that deliver power efficiency yet still pack a hefty punch. The new Creator CI20 micro-computer has filled the role perfectly."

The Creator CI20 is £50, available for pre-order now, and will ship at the end of January.

READ: Raspberry Pi gets re-designed as B+ with upgraded connections and lower power consumption