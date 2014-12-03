WIN: One of the five Gillette and McLaren Mercedes engraved razors in the world

Gillette and McLaren Mercedes have come together to create a unique piece of sport memorabilia – a razor with engravings on the edges of the blades so small, you'll need a microscope to see it, and Pocket-lint has teamed up with them to offer you the chance to win one.

Only five razors of this kind exist and each demonstrates the two brands' passion for precision engineering. Gillette and McLaren Mercedes have combined two icons of modern engineering in an unexpected way: by individually engraving the McLaren F1 MP4-29 car and McLaren drivers' signatures each onto the edge of Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor blades. The result is a piece of memorabilia so precise, it's invisible to the naked eye.

A matter of micrometers makes this memorabilia the breakthrough it is: the engraving is just 0.7mm wide, and 0.24mm high – dimensions smaller than a grain of sand and even smaller than pinhead.

This was done with the help of a scanning electron microscope and an electron column which were used to project a focused beam of ions onto the conductive surface of the Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor blade.

The nanoscientists involved in this project spent around 25-30 hours trying various different designs, sizes and ratios, to get the precise final result. Gillette and McLaren Mercedes know that the details that can't be seen are the ones that make all the difference.

Success is often determined not by long distances, but by small measures – an inch, a fraction or a hair. This unique piece of memorabilia puts Gillette and McLaren's parallel passions for precision into practice, showing how far they can truly go through their engineering technology.

