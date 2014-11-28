The O2 Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2014 in pictures

We laughed, we cried, we played with a toy lightsaber. Yep, the 11th annual O2 Pocket-lint Gadget Awards ceremony was held in London last night at Far Rockaway in Shoreditch and was packed to the rafters with the finest in the UK tech and games industries.

Our esteemed editor Chris Hall kicked off proceedings by reading out some of the funniest and most colourful readers' comments we've received this year (we won't name and shame, but thoroughly recommend you check out many of the comments at the bottom of the more popular phone reviews - they are hilarious at times) and then it was time to hand out the gongs themselves to the 14 award winners.

As ever, Pocket-lint founder Stuart Miles presented each recipient with a wonderful, newly-designed Pocket-lint Gadget Award, which was 3D printed by MakerBot no less. And shock and awe descended on the room when Apple turned up and collected its prizes. That just doesn't happen at any tech awards - just ask around.

READ: How Pocket-lint adopted 3D printing for its Gadget Awards trophies this year

After the presentation ceremony all that was left was to party like beasts, eat copious amounts of pizza and play Anki Drive in the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern games room.

Fun was had by all and that's thanks to a lot of hard work by many people. Firstly, the Pocket-lint team put in a exemplary shift to ensure everything ran smoothly. And we have to give a massive thank you to O2, Hotwire PR, Swipe, MakerBot and Spode for his fantastic tweet wall - a real mainstay of a Pocket-lint Gadget Awards.

READ: Best gadgets on the planet: O2 Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2014 winners announced

Thanks also to the judges and journalists who helped choose the winners. But the biggest thanks goes to you, dear reader, for voting and helping us wheedle down so many great products to the best in their categories.

You can catch what happened on Sky News Swipe this evening around 9:30pm in the UK.

Roll on next year.