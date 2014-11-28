How Pocket-lint embraced 3D printing for its Gadget Awards trophies this year

Pocket-lint is all about the latest technology so it seemed fitting to award the best gadgets in their fields with a cutting-edge award. So we enlisted the help of 3D printing specialist MakerBot to help us create totally original designs for the Pocket-lint Awards 2014.

This is the first time MakerBot has created awards for another company.

Last night at the main event the lucky 14 award winners were presented with their own personalised 3D printed Pocket-lint awards. Each award was printed by MakerBot with a sectional variation that allowed for the winner to have their name plate slotted into the plinth. As you can see the award itself was modeled on our every own logo.

The awards themselves have a 9.5cm base and stand at a total height of 15.5cm. To create the complex combinations of colours and shapes more than one printer was used.

The MakerBot Replicator 2 was used to create the red and white logo part of the design as it is capable of printing two different colours accurately. For the remaining pieces the 5th generation MakerBot Replicator printer was used which is capable of high resolution and speedy printing.

One of the big challenges for the team was creating the models from scratch using CAD modelling, specifically Solidworks. Without being a specialist using such a complex bit of software certainly can prove a challenge.

But this wasn’t the greatest challenge. A powercut hit the building near the end stages and it was touch and go for a while. Luckily the speed of the printers was able to make up for the hiccup to get the final awards ready in time for the big night.

Check out the full results on our Pocket-lint Awards 2014 winners page.

