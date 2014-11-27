We're rounding up some of the best Christmas decorations that any geek would be proud to hang in their home. Tis the season.

34 best Christmas decorations every geek should own

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, that big red suited anti-burglar is sizing up your chimney. But without decorations, the may sleigh on by. And without suitably geeky decorations he might not know what sort of high tech kit to leave you.

Whether you're a Trekkie, a Game of Thrones fan or just a nerd with a passion for the periodic table, we've got something for you. Marvel at the Christmas joy, why not make your neighbours jealous with a lawn ornament or two? Or geek out your Christmas tree with nerdy lights and ornaments, there is bound to be something for everyone, well if you like geek things.

My Favorite Things/Zazzle Vintage Batman tree skirt This classic Batman-styled Christmas tree skirt is a brilliant addition to your festive décor.

SQUIRREL_3753929





Kapow! Baaaaaam!! KRAAAAKT! This classic Batman-styled Christmas tree skirt is a brilliant addition to your festive décor.

A great way to hide the base of the tree with a geeky decoration that old-school Batman fans will love.

Hallmark Star Wars Death Star tree topper Here it is, the topping on the Star Wars Christmas decoration cake - someone's created a Death Star tree topper and it's marvellous.

SQUIRREL_3753948





Here it is, the topping on the Star Wars Christmas decoration cake - someone's created a Death Star tree topper and it's marvellous. If you love Star Wars, then this is the must-have decoration from our list.

Weak thermal exhaust port not included, so you don't need to worry about it blowing up. It does, however, include awesome lights, sounds and remote control too.

Thinkgeek Pokémon bauble The Pokémon-themed baubles come in sets of four and are a great way of showing off your inner Pokémon nerd. $55.88 at Amazon (GB) $39.99 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_3753967





Gotta catch 'em all! Pokémon merchandise is everywhere and now they've even made it onto our Christmas trees.

The Pokémon themed baubles come in sets of four and are a great way of showing off your inner Pokémon nerd. We wouldn't recommend throwing them though, because they're baubles and yes, they are breakable.

SQUIRREL_3753986





These officially-licensed Star Wars BB-8 droid lights can be hung on any nerds tree, wall or spacecraft cockpit this Christmas.

A brilliantly bright set of lights to add a little nerd flair to your home this holiday season.

Hip Flask Plus/Amazon Game of Thrones "Christmas is coming" decoration Christmas is coming and there's no Night's Watch to stop it. $12.99 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_6314988





Declare your undying love for all things GoT with these geeky Christmas decorations. Christmas is coming and there's no Night's Watch to stop it.

Amazon Boba Fett Star Wars decoration Star Wars fans will love this 8-inch fabric mache Star Wars Boba Fett table centrepiece. $352.43 at Amazon (GB) $179.99 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_6315017





Star Wars fans will love this 8-inch fabric mache Star Wars Boba Fett table centrepiece. After all, what says Christmas more than a bounty hunter guarding your food?

Amazon Star Trek 7-Inch Spock and Tribbles table centrepiece Spock from Star Trek is a Vulcan. Emotional holidays like Christmas baffle him.

SQUIRREL_3754005





Spock from Star Trek is a Vulcan. Emotional holidays like Christmas baffle him. That's captured perfectly in this Christmas decoration for the discerning geek.

Amazon Official Star Wars baubles R2-D2 looks amazing and the rest are great too, though C-3PO looks more surprised than usual. $12.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_3754024





For around £13 you can have all your favourite Star Wars characters hanging off your Christmas tree in bauble form. R2-D2 looks amazing and the rest are great too, though C-3PO looks more surprised than usual.

Weeping Angel tree topper

Kurt Adler/Amazon

We're not too sure it's in keeping with the "Happy Holidays" spirit, but it's certainly nerdy!

For the Dr Who fans out there, this Weeping Angel tree topper might be the perfect addition to the top of your tree.

We're not too sure it's in keeping with the "Happy Holidays" spirit, but it's certainly nerdy!

SQUIRREL_3753891

Motherboard wrapping paper

Zazzle

This nerdy motherboard circuit wrapping paper looks more like an intricate circuit board blueprint than something you'd use to wrap up presents and we love it.

This nerdy motherboard circuit wrapping paper looks more like an intricate circuit board blueprint than something you'd use to wrap up presents and we love it.

A brilliant way to give geeky gifts this Christmas, even more so if you wrap up something geeky inside too.

Buy some of this wrapping paper from Zazzle.

Deadpool Funko POP! party lights

ToysRUs

These fit right in with standard decorations too thanks to the red and white theme of Deadpool's mask.

These officially licensed Deadpool string lights are a great addition to any Marvel themed Christmas but they'll fit right in with standard decorations too thanks to the red and white theme of Deadpool's mask.

SQUIRREL_3753910

Periodic table Christmas ornament

JustOffNormal/Etsy

These are quite possibly the nerdiest and most understated geek Christmas decorations on our list.

These are quite possibly the nerdiest and most understated geek Christmas decorations on our list.

The periodic table has been used to spell out "holiday", "cheers" and "ho, ho, ho" - ideal for the science nerd out there.

ThinkGeek

This Officially-licensed Wookie stocking is bound to be a firm favourite with Star Wars fans.

This Officially-licensed Wookie stocking is bound to be a firm favourite with Star Wars fans.

The perfect thing to hang over the mantlepiece this Christmas. Just don't think too long and hard about what happened to the poor Wookie it belonged to.

SQUIRREL_6314959

Totoro Spirit ornaments

AndreaHathcockArt/Etsy

These Totoro Spirit ornaments are the perfect geeky gift for any Anime fan and are inspired by the My Neighbor Totoro fantasy film.

These Totoro Spirit ornaments are the perfect geeky gift for any Anime fan and are inspired by the My Neighbor Totoro fantasy film. Customisable and hand painted on shatterproof material too.

Santa’s Trek - Santa Star Trek stocking

HeartfeltStockings/Etsy

We love this geeky stocking and the level of handcrafted detail on it is fantastic.

If you've ever wondered how Santa manages to make it around the whole world delivering presents throughout Christmas before the kids stir, then this might well be the answer.

Star Trek and jolly old Saint Nick have teamed up to deliver gifts at warp speed. Though we do feel that using the transporter to get presents down the chimney might well be cheating. We love this geeky stocking and the level of handcrafted detail on it is fantastic.

Beam one into your living room via Etsy.

Battlestar Galactica Christmas tree decoration

interstait/Etsy

This frosted acrylic spaceship ornament is a fantastic addition to any Battlestar Galactica fan's decorations this Christmas season.

This frosted acrylic spaceship ornament is a fantastic addition to any Battlestar Galactica fan's decorations this Christmas season. Subtle, understated, yet magnificently nerdy.

Rocket over to Etsy to get yours.

White Walker Game of Thrones bauble

LDFcraftdesigns/Etsy

Jon Snow might know nothing, but we know Game of Thrones fans will love these tree decorations, even if they are slightly creepy.

Jon Snow might know nothing, but we know Game of Thrones fans will love these tree decorations, even if they are slightly creepy.

Japanese Emoticon baubles

KinaCeramics/Etsy

These nerdy Christmas baubles are decorated with minimalist kaomoji, Japanese emoticons.

These nerdy Christmas baubles are decorated with minimalist kaomoji, Japanese emoticons and the design mean they even glow when hung on an illuminated Christmas tree.

Animoji might be the hot favourite, but these emoticons are timeless.

Grab yours on Etsy now.

Comic book upcycled paper decorations

Bookity/Etsy

Recycled comic book pages appear to be a firm favourite with the geek decorators.

Recycled comic book pages appear to be a firm favourite with geek decorators.

These pages have been turned into ornaments that might at first look like you couldn't quite afford standard Christmas decorations but actually, have a superbly nerdy taste.

Trek The Halls banner

StarTrekParty/Etsy

You've heard the classic about decking the halls with holly, but in a Trekkies house, you're far more likely to see the halls trekked out with something geeky.

These simple banners are an obvious and completely unsubtle addition to the nerdy decoration pile.

Dr Who Tardis Christmas decoration

LadyMaggies/Etsy

Not quite got room for a Tardis in your living room? Here's a solution.

Not quite got room for a Tardis in your living room or the baking skills necessary to make a gingerbread model? No problem. These fantastic ornaments are a great addition to your Christmas tree.

Buy a bunch of them from Etsy.

99 little bugs in the code

CafePress/Amazon

If you know a developer or a coder then they're bound to be nerdy enough to love these decorations.

If you know a developer or a coder then they're bound to be nerdy enough to love these decorations.

Potion bottle Christmas tree lights

ThinkGeek

Brilliant lights that look like health and mana potions. Perfect geeky decorations.

If the first thing you think when you see these decorations is "I wonder how much HP and Mana those potions grant?" then we've got good news for you.

You're a massive geek and these will fit perfectly with the rest of your decorations. They're also subtle enough that the average "normal" wouldn't even notice the difference.

Firefly

KSCEngraving/Etsy

What better way to fill the room with festive cheer than with a classic Firefly quote.

"Well my days of not taking you seriously are certainly coming to a middle." - a classic Firefly quote can now take pride of place on your Christmas tree. What better way to fill the room with festive cheer?

Die Hard Christmas tree decorations

CastleMcQuade/Etsy

No Christmas would be complete without a belly full of mince pies and Die Hard on the television.

No Christmas would be complete without a belly full of mince pies and Die Hard on the television. Show your love for this classic film series with these handmade Die Hard tree ornaments.

Buy yours from Etsy.

Pac Man ornaments

ZapOnTheGo/Etsy

Pacman, gaming classic and instantly recognisable too. We love these ornaments, colourful, nerdy and magnificent.

Pacman, gaming classic and instantly recognisable too. We love these ornaments, colourful, nerdy and magnificent.

A great addition to any gamers Christmas tree. These are made from recycled paper too, so you'll be doing your bit for the environment when you geek out this Christmas.

Get yours from Etsy.

Gingerbread Tardis

Oddee

Yes that is a gingerbread Tardis. Yes you can make it yourself via Instructables.

Yes that is a gingerbread Tardis. Yes you can make it yourself via Instructables.

Super Mario tree topper

RJWDESIGNSTORE

Putting the star on top of the Christmas tree is a classic tradition, but that doesn't mean we can't have fun with it. Like putting a Super Mario star on top instead.

See it at Etsy.

Skeletor

Hallmark

Give your tree that classic '80s nostalgia vibe with this awesome Skeletor ornament.

Give your tree that classic '80s nostalgia vibe with this awesome Skeletor ornament. What better place for the Overlord of Evil to plot his evil plans than dangling from your Christmas tree?

SQUIRREL_6315742

Home Alone Bauble

Tree Buddees Store

The classic line emblazoned on a Christmas decoration.

If your partner or family members are averse to your in-your-face Christmas decorations then this bauble might well be the perfect solution. It's a Home Alone bauble which looks just like your average bauble.

SQUIRREL_6315771

Hal 9000

Hallmark

Normal ornaments are so dull. Why not have one that looks like Hal 9000 and has classic sounds from the film too.

Normal ornaments are so dull. Why not have one that looks like Hal 9000 and has classic sounds from the film too.

SQUIRREL_6315800

Pickle Rick

Kurt Adler Store

Forget about Christmas pickles, this is the only pickle you should have hanging on your tree if you're a Rick and Morty fan.

SQUIRREL_6315829

Nintendo NES controller

Hallmark Store

For the older geek in your life there's this classic NES controller. How far things have come since the original Nintendo consoles.

SQUIRREL_12864445

The Flash

Hallmark

Speed your way to an awesome Christmas tree with this decoration of the Flash.

This one is ideal as its red colours nicely match the seasonal themes of your tree.

SQUIRREL_12864446