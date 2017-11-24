44 of the best Christmas decorations every geek should own

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, that big red suited anti-burglar is sizing up your chimney. But without decorations he may sleigh on by. And without suitably geeky decorations he might not know what sort of high tech kit to leave you.

Whether you're a Trekkie, a Game of Thrones fan or just a nerd with a passion for the periodic table, we've got something for you. Scroll through the list and marvel at the Christmas joy, why not make your neighbours jealous with a lawn ornament or two? Or geek out your Christmas tree with nerdy lights and ornaments.

This Officially-licensed Wookie stocking is bound to be a firm favourite with Star Wars fans. The perfect thing to hang over the mantlepiece this Christmas. Just don't think too long and hard about what happened to the poor Wookie it belonged to.

Buy your own at Think Geek.

For the Dr Who fans out there, this Weeping Angel tree topper might be the perfect addition to the top of your tree. We're not too sure it's in keeping with the "Happy Holidays" spirit, but it's certainly nerdy!

Grab your own Weeping Angel from Amazon.

Everyone loves Lego at Christmas, with this seasonal wreath you don't even have to wait to unwrap some from under the tree, you can start building and keep building even before the big day begins. Best of all, this Build on Brick Holiday Wreath is compatible with a variety of other brings including PixelBlocks, Mega Bloks and more, so you're only limited by your imagination.

Get your Christmas wreath from ThinkGeek.

They might be a rubbish shot, but these Stormtrooper figures are the perfect addition to a geek's Christmas decoration arsenal. Now, all we need is some Death Star baubles to match.

Buy your own Stormtrooper from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

This Christmas, remember the fallen by adding this Star Wars ornament to your lawn - an officially-licensed model of the AT-AT that fell at the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. On snowy days it will look amazing and incredibly nerdy too.

Buy your own AT-AT from ThinkGeek.

This nerdy motherboard circuit wrapping paper looks more like an intricate circuit board blueprint than something you'd use to wrap up presents and we love it. A brilliant way to give geeky gifts this Christmas, even more so if you wrap up something geeky inside too.

Buy some of this wrapping paper from Zazzle.

Transformers, tree ornaments in disguise. These little ornaments might just look like your kids have hung their toys on the Christmas tree but that's ok because they're great.

Get your own Soundwave ornament from Hallmark.

These officially licensed Deadpool string lights are a great addition to any Marvel themed Christmas but they'll fit right in with standard decorations too thanks to the red and white theme of Deadpool's mask.

Buy these Deadpool Funko POP! party lights here.

Show your dedication to the Harry Potter universe by purchasing these subtle yet colourful themed baubles. Whether you're a fan of house Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Gryffindor, there's Harry Potter bauble for you.

Get your glitter stuffed Harry Potter baubles from Etsy.

Kapow! Baaaaaam!! KRAAAAKT! This classic Batman-styled Christmas tree skirt is a brilliant addition to your festive décor. A great way to hide the base of the tree with a geeky decoration that old-school Batman fans will love.

Buy your own skirt from Zazzle.

These are handcrafted training dummies inspired by World of Warcraft universe. These 6-inch dummies are a seriously nerdy addition to any Christmas tree or can be stood up around the room. They're customisable too, so you can even choose your favourite faction.

Grab yours on Etsy.

These are quite possibly the nerdiest and most understated geek Christmas decorations on our list. The periodic table has been used to spell out "holiday", "cheers" and "ho, ho, ho" - ideal for the science nerd out there.

Buy these now from Etsy.

Pacman, gaming classic and instantly recognisable too. We love these ornaments, colourful, nerdy and magnificent. A great addition to any gamers Christmas tree. These are made from recycled paper too, so you'll be doing your bit for the environment when you geek out this Christmas.

Get yours from Etsy.

We love Netflix series Stranger Things, but we really hope these baubles don't start lighting up and spelling words out of their own accord while they're hanging on the tree. Still, probably one of the most up-to-date geek Christmas decorations on our list and no spoilers included.

Get your Stranger Things baubles from Etsy now.

These Polyhedral decorative dice are not only uber-geeky, they're also fully-functional and sturdy enough to be rolled. So watch out if you see these on the tree, as Christmas day could easily turn into a full on day of Dungeons and Dragons.

Get your geeky dice decorations from Etsy.

These Totoro Spirit ornaments are the perfect geeky gift for any Anime fan and are inspired by the My Neighbor Totoro fantasy film. Customisable and hand painted on shatterproof material too.

Buy them from Etsy now.

Power Stars are a classic collectable item in gaming series Super Mario and are almost as immediately familiar as the little plumber himself. This star is not powered but is designed to light up nicely with the help of the lights on your tree, just don't try hitting it with your head.

Grab your power up star from Etsy today.

If you've ever wondered how Santa manages to make it around the whole world delivering presents throughout Christmas before the kids stir, then this might well be the answer. Star Trek and jolly old Saint Nick have teamed up to deliver gifts at warp speed. Though we do feel that using the transporter to get presents down the chimney might well be cheating. We love this geeky stocking and the level of handcrafted detail on it is fantastic.

Beam one into your living room via Etsy.

This frosted acrylic spaceship ornament is a fantastic addition to any Battlestar Galactica fan's decorations this Christmas season. Subtle, understated, yet magnificently nerdy.

Rocket over to Etsy to get yours.

Since 1901, the most intelligent scientific minds have been celebrated with the Noble Prize. Now, you too can celebrate their greatness with the addition of these paper snowflakes cut out in the shape of Einstein, Madam Curie and Erwin Schrödinger. For lovers of science, these are a cheap, yet brilliant Christmas decoration with a bit of geeky flair.

Get your snowflakes from Etsy.

There's a certain class of geek that this Christmas decoration might upset. These bows are made from genuine comic book pages ensuring that every bow is unique. But if you're the sort of person who believes that comics should be kept in their original packaging, then they might not be for you.

Order your bows from Etsy.

Winter is coming and with it, Christmas and these brilliant White Walker baubles. Jon Snow might know nothing, but we know Game of Thrones fans will love these tree decorations, even if they are slightly creepy.

Buy some baubles over on Etsy.

This Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer ornament is made using real electronic components and even has a light-up nose too. Batteries aren't included, but this is undeniably one geeky ornament you won't be able to resist.

Buy one now from Etsy.

These nerdy Christmas baubles are decorated with minimalist kaomoji, Japanese emoticons and the design mean they even glow when hung on an illuminated Christmas tree. Animoji might be the current hot favourite, but these emoticons are timeless.

Grab yours on Etsy now.

Here it is, the topping on the Star Wars Christmas decoration cake - someone's created a Death Star tree topper and it's marvellous. If you love Star Wars, then this is the must-have decoration from our list. Weak thermal exhaust port not included, so you don't need to worry about it blowing up. It does, however, include awesome lights, sounds and remote control too.

The Death Star tree topper is available to buy from Hallmark.

Fans of the sci-fi movie Aliens will remember Ripley putting the Power Loader to good use to fight off an alien. This model is a brilliant remake of the classic film prop, right down to the smallest detail including the hydraulic claws and welding torch. Any science fiction nerd will no doubt love to hang this on their tree.

Buy your Alien Power Loader ornament here.

Gotta catch 'em all! Pokémon merchandise is everywhere and now they've even made it onto our Christmas trees. The Pokémon themed baubles come in sets of four and are a great way of showing off your inner Pokémon nerd. We wouldn't recommend throwing them though, because they're baubles and yes, they are breakable.

Catch some Pokémon baubles here.

These officially-licensed Star Wars BB-8 droid lights can be hung on any nerds tree, wall or spacecraft cockpit this Christmas. A brilliantly bright set of lights to add a little nerd flair to your home this holiday season.

See them on ThinkGeek.

You weren't expecting to see World of Warcraft decorations appearing twice on this list were you? These ones were too good to leave off though and these hand-crafted tree ornaments are as brilliantly made as they are nerdy.

Grab a pair on Etsy.

There's no rest for the Rebellion when it comes to the Empire. Keep a Star Wars X Wing close over the Christmas period by hanging the spacecraft from your Christmas tree. It's what Luke would want. This one even comes with sound and light functionality.

You can grab one from Hallmark.

Spock from Star Trek is a Vulcan. Emotional holidays like Christmas baffle him. That's captured perfectly in this Christmas decoration for the discerning geek. Grab it on Amazon from $57.

For around £13 you can have all your favourite Star Wars characters hanging off your Christmas tree in bauble form. R2-D2 looks amazing and the rest are great too, though C-3PO looks more surprised than usual.

Grab a pack from Amazon.

Yes that is a gingerbread Tardis and yes you can make it yourself via Instructables.

Pinball machines are the classic nerdy gaming machine. This little ornament is a scale model of the original pinball machine and lovingly handmade to boot.

Order yours from Etsy.

Recycled comic book pages appear to be a firm favourite with the geek decorators. These pages have been turned into ornaments that might at first look like you couldn't quite afford standard Christmas decorations but actually, have superbly nerdy taste.

Get these from Etsy.

You've heard the classic about decking the halls with holly, but in a Trekkies house, you're far more likely to see the halls trekked out with something geeky. These simple banners are an obvious and completely unsubtle addition to the nerdy decoration pile.

Purchase these banners from Etsy.

Not quite got room for a Tardis in your living room or the baking skills necessary to make a gingerbread model? No problem. These fantastic ornaments are a great addition to your Christmas tree.

Buy a bunch of them from Etsy.

Declare your undying love for all things GoT with these geeky Christmas decorations. Christmas is coming and there's no Night's Watch to stop it.

Click here to buy it on Amazon.

If you know a developer or a coder then they're bound to be nerdy enough to love these decorations.

Grab one from Amazon.

Star Wars fans will love this 8-inch fabric mache Star Wars Boba Fett table centrepiece. After all, what says Christmas more than a bounty hunter guarding your food?

Buy one from Amazon.

These Christmas wreath decorations are inspired by Harry Potter and lovingly handmade with a little bit of magic and a fair amount of glitter.

Order your Harry Potter decorations here.

No Christmas would be complete without a belly full of mince pies and Die Hard on the television. Show your love for this classic film series with these handmade Die Hard tree ornaments.

Buy yours from Etsy.

"Well my days of not taking you seriously are certainly coming to a middle." - a classic Firefly quote can now take pride of place on your Christmas tree. What better way to fill the room with festive cheer?

Buy yours online here.

If the first thing you think when you see these decorations is "I wonder how much HP and Mana those potions grant?" then we've got good news for you. You're a massive geek and these will fit perfectly with the rest of your decorations.

They're also subtle enough that the average "normal" wouldn't even notice the difference.

Level up your decorations at Think Geek.