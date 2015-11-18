62 totally geeky gift ideas for Christmas

If you have a geeky friend or loved one but don't know what to get them this holiday season without breaking the bank, consider a cheap and geeky toy.

In an attempt to help you find the best and most affordable Christmas presents for geeky people this year, we've scoured the web and selected 62 of the nerdiest gadgets, toys, and gag gifts you can buy online. Seriously.

Want to get your film-buff brother a Superman urn? We got you covered. Or maybe your old-school boyfriend would love a USB pet rock? Believe it or not, there are tonnes of partially-useless-yet-totally-fun things you can consider.

And they're all super geeky and under £150. Simply browse the gallery below to see more examples for yourself. Also, let us know in the comments if there is another dorky thing we somehow forgot to include.

READ: 30 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year