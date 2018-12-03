  36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year

Part of the joy behind the gift-giving experience is finding an awesome present that's tailored to one person. But did you realise wrapping paper can further bring that present to a whole new (and geekier) level?
Surprising a person with a Christmas gift doesn't have to be all about the gift. From the moment they see the present, you can make their face light up. Just wrap the gift in a unique wrapping paper. There are tonnes of styles available.
In fact, Pocket-lint found 36 of the coolest wrapping papers you can buy online. But they're not just any type of wrapping paper. We found geeky styles perfect for cloaking gadgets and delighting tech-savvy loved ones, friends, and family. Whether you're interested in binary code or video game characters, you should be able find the exact paper you need.
And if not, you can always try Wrap.me. It lets you upload photos and create custom paper (starting at £4.99 a roll).
QR Code Qrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $19.95 per roll.
Game of Thrones/House Sigils wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
World of Warcraft Horde wrapping paper (Jinx.com): $3.50 for a pack of four
Wordless word search wrapping paper (Wordlessdesign.com): 5 sheets for 15€ +shipping
Turquoise, Blue-Green Pi Symbol gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $20.95 a roll
Math Homework wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
QR Code Geek Christmas New Year wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $22.75 a roll
Star Trek Star People wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Periodic Table Chemistry wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
Oh, Space Boy wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Paper Invaders gift wrap (Whimsypress.com): $4.50 for one doubled-sided sheet
Blackboard Math Equations wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.35 a roll
Pac-Man Ghost Printable wrapping paper (Minieco.co.uk) - Free printable template
Orion Nebula Gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $25.30 a roll
Not Bad Meme Wrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
Nerdy Geeky Math Calculus Equations wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $16.99 a roll
Nerdy gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
Binary Code wrapping paper (7thhouseontheleft.com): Free printable template
Minecraft Diamond wrapping paper from Jinx (Amazon.com): $7.99 for three sheets
Inside Technology wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.15 a roll
Beetlejuice Black & White Stripes wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $6 a roll
Mario wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Cute Green Android Robot gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $23.45 a roll
Circuit Board Geek wrapping paper from GetDigital (Amazon.com): $4.32 for three
Who Defends Earth wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Binary in Black & White wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
Atom Geek wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
Tetris Squares On Black wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Android wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll
All Planets Science Photos With Names gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.70 a roll
A Trip To The Moon wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.55 a roll
Star Wars Christmas wrapping paper (Hallmark): $7.99 a roll
Star Trek Tos Command Insignia wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com) $15 a roll
Video Game Geek wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll
Make your own wrapping paper online at Wrap.me