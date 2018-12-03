  36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year

Part of the joy behind the gift-giving experience is finding an awesome present that's tailored to one person. But did you realise wrapping paper can further bring that present to a whole new (and geekier) level?

Surprising a person with a Christmas gift doesn't have to be all about the gift. From the moment they see the present, you can make their face light up. Just wrap the gift in a unique wrapping paper. There are tonnes of styles available.

In fact, Pocket-lint found 36 of the coolest wrapping papers you can buy online. But they're not just any type of wrapping paper. We found geeky styles perfect for cloaking gadgets and delighting tech-savvy loved ones, friends, and family. Whether you're interested in binary code or video game characters, you should be able find the exact paper you need.

And if not, you can always try Wrap.me. It lets you upload photos and create custom paper (starting at £4.99 a roll).

QR Code Qrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $19.95 per roll.

Game of Thrones/House Sigils wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

World of Warcraft Horde wrapping paper (Jinx.com): $3.50 for a pack of four

Wordless word search wrapping paper (Wordlessdesign.com): 5 sheets for 15€ +shipping

Turquoise, Blue-Green Pi Symbol gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $20.95 a roll

Math Homework wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

QR Code Geek Christmas New Year wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $22.75 a roll

Star Trek Star People wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Periodic Table Chemistry wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

Oh, Space Boy wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Paper Invaders gift wrap (Whimsypress.com): $4.50 for one doubled-sided sheet

Blackboard Math Equations wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.35 a roll

Pac-Man Ghost Printable wrapping paper (Minieco.co.uk) - Free printable template

Orion Nebula Gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $25.30 a roll

Not Bad Meme Wrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

Nerdy Geeky Math Calculus Equations wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $16.99 a roll

Nerdy gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

Binary Code wrapping paper (7thhouseontheleft.com): Free printable template

Minecraft Diamond wrapping paper from Jinx (Amazon.com): $7.99 for three sheets

Inside Technology wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.15 a roll

Beetlejuice Black & White Stripes wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $6 a roll

Mario wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Cute Green Android Robot gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $23.45 a roll

Circuit Board Geek wrapping paper from GetDigital (Amazon.com): $4.32 for three

Who Defends Earth wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Binary in Black & White wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

Atom Geek wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

Tetris Squares On Black wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Android wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

All Planets Science Photos With Names gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.70 a roll

A Trip To The Moon wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.55 a roll

Star Wars Christmas wrapping paper (Hallmark): $7.99 a roll

Star Trek Tos Command Insignia wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com) $15 a roll

Video Game Geek wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

Make your own wrapping paper online at Wrap.me