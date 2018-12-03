  1. Home
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year

Part of the joy behind the gift-giving experience is finding an awesome present that's tailored to one person. But did you realise wrapping paper can further bring that present to a whole new (and geekier) level?

Surprising a person with a Christmas gift doesn't have to be all about the gift. From the moment they see the present, you can make their face light up. Just wrap the gift in a unique wrapping paper. There are tonnes of styles available.

In fact, Pocket-lint found 36 of the coolest wrapping papers you can buy online. But they're not just any type of wrapping paper. We found geeky styles perfect for cloaking gadgets and delighting tech-savvy loved ones, friends, and family. Whether you're interested in binary code or video game characters, you should be able find the exact paper you need.

And if not, you can always try Wrap.me. It lets you upload photos and create custom paper (starting at £4.99 a roll). 

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 1

QR Code Qrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $19.95 per roll.

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 2

Game of Thrones/House Sigils wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 3

World of Warcraft Horde wrapping paper (Jinx.com): $3.50 for a pack of four

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 4

Wordless word search wrapping paper (Wordlessdesign.com): 5 sheets for 15€ +shipping

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 5

Turquoise, Blue-Green Pi Symbol gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $20.95 a roll  

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 6

Math Homework wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 7

QR Code Geek Christmas New Year wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $22.75 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 8

Star Trek Star People wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 9

Periodic Table Chemistry wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 10

Oh, Space Boy wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 11

Paper Invaders gift wrap (Whimsypress.com): $4.50 for one doubled-sided sheet

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 12

Blackboard Math Equations wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.35 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 13

Pac-Man Ghost Printable wrapping paper (Minieco.co.uk) - Free printable template

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 14

Orion Nebula Gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $25.30 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 15

Not Bad Meme Wrapping Paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 16

Nerdy Geeky Math Calculus Equations wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $16.99 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 17

Nerdy gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 18

Binary Code wrapping paper (7thhouseontheleft.com): Free printable template

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 19

Minecraft Diamond wrapping paper from Jinx (Amazon.com): $7.99 for three sheets

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 20

Inside Technology wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 21

Beetlejuice Black & White Stripes wrapping paper (Amazon.com): $6 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 22

Mario wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 23

Cute Green Android Robot gift wrap paper (Zazzle.com): $23.45 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 24

Circuit Board Geek wrapping paper from GetDigital (Amazon.com): $4.32 for three

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 25

Who Defends Earth wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 26

Binary in Black & White wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 27

Atom Geek wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 28

Tetris Squares On Black wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 29

Android wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 30

Binary in Black & White wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $20.80 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 31

All Planets Science Photos With Names gift wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.70 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 32

A Trip To The Moon wrapping paper (Zazzle.com): $21.55 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 33

Star Wars Christmas wrapping paper (Hallmark): $7.99 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 34

Star Trek Tos Command Insignia wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com) $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 35

Video Game Geek wrapping paper (Spoonflower.com): $15 a roll

36 geeky wrapping papers to use on christmas gifts this year image 36

Make your own wrapping paper online at Wrap.me

