  FES e-ink watch can change face and strap to match your mood, just push the button

Japanese start-up company Fashion Entertainments has developed a watch with an e-ink face, much like the Pebble, but also with an e-ink strap that can be changed in design to something different at the push of a button.

It has now been made clear that Fashion Entertainment is actually a sub-division of Sony.

The FES Watch doesn't have any smartwatch functionality - it is, in essence, a normal wristwatch in what it offers - but its instant transformation is enough to impress.

As well as being able to change the face and strap design, a motion sensor in the watch turns the screen on and off when the wearer moves his or her arm. If they turn their wrist to look at the watch, for example, it switches on.

This means that battery life is claimed to last for two months on a single charge. And the manufacturer will also let FES Watch owners submit their own designs for their watches.

At the moment the watch is listed on Japanese crowd funding site Makuake and although it has raised just under its target goal of one million yen (£5,400) it still has 98 days to find the rest.

Plans are for it to launch in Japan only at first, but if successful, who knows? You could always ask a Japanese friend to get one and ship it to you. The supporting amount being charged to secure a FES Watch is 19,800 yen - around £106.

