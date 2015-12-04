17 great gadget gifts for girls

There are hundreds of gadgets out there, some much more exciting than others. It could be the latest smartwatch, delivering notifications directly to your wrist, or a quirky external battery pack to keep your devices charged up.

Either way, gadgets make excellent gifts for girls and boys and with Valentines coming up, we thought it was time to round a couple of them up.

This particular feature focuses on the best tech gifts for girls because girls love a gadget too, especially when you combine them with lovely things. We have included everything from smartwatches that are suitable for a smaller wrist to handbags that are dedicated to carrying tech, from iPads to smartphones. There's even a cool camera with eyelashes in this list, as well as a handbag that doubles up as a speaker. What more could you possibly want?

Whether you are looking for yourself, a friend or for a special person in your life, let us show you some of the best gadgets out there for girls. As usual, we will update this list as we come across more, but for now, here are 17 of the best girly gadgets to consider.

The Fitbit Alta is the latest activity tracker to come from the fitness wearable company. It will track steps taken, distance travelled and calories burned, as well as your sleep.

The Alta has a five-day battery life, automatic exercise recognition, text and call notifications and great app features through the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Alta comes in four standard colours comprising black, blue, teal and plum, but there are also two leather band options for an extra £50 each or a metal bracelet for £80 extra.

The Guess Connect smartwatch was originally announced at CES 2015 and it has just hit the shelves, starting at £289. The smartwatch has been designed on the Guess Rigor and it comes in 41mm and 45mm size options.

There are five different styles available, including a white and rose gold option, a navy and rose gold model and a black and gold model. The smarts come from Martian, where the OLED display will show 40 characters and customised vibrations will help distinguish between notifications. It's a smartwatch that looks like a normal watch so perfect for the girls that want to be in the know, without anyone else knowing.

Michael Kors is best known for his handbags but what do you know, he also designs portable battery packs too, in the shape and size of a lipstick we might add.

The rechargeable battery ($60) is charged via Micro USB and it will give a little extra life to a phone or tablet from the USB port with the appropriate lead. It's not cheap but it's perfect for any MK lovers.

The Knomo Elektronista Clutch is perfect for a girl that always carries around all her tech and wants a bag that will hold it but still look good. This clutch is more expensive than your usual at £249, but as you would expect from a Knomo product, it unfolds into a practical organiser with sections for everything.

Inside you'll find a 3000mAh integrated battery so running out of battery is not an option and there is a section that will fit up to a 10-inch tablet, a phone pouch, space for two cards, a cable to hold headphones, a pen holder and a small pouch for keeping change or smaller things such as earrings. It's perfect for the girl that travels or one that doesn't want to compromise on style for practicality and it comes in several colours.

The Apple Watch Hermès is a specifically-designed Apple Watch that has been created in collaboration with Paris fashion brand Hermès. There are 10 models to choose from and along with a special Hermès watch face, the Apple Watch Hermès models also feature leather straps handmade by the fashion company's artisans in France. Each Apple Watch Hermès has the Hermès logo on the underside of the watch body, as well as on the strap.

There is the Double Tour model pictured above for the 38mm size only, which comes in four strap colours and wraps twice around the wrist. It costs £1150 so it's a gift for those with a little more cash to splash.

The Tory Burch Fret Pendant Necklace (£155) has been designed especially for the Fitbit Flex activity tracker, which is sold separately and it does a great job of transforming it into a fashionable accessory.

There are three colours available comprising gold, rose gold and silver, and for those feeling really generous, there is matching bracelet in gold or silver for £175.

The Ringly Smart Notification Ring is crafted with an 18K matte gold 3 micron setting along with precious and semi-precious stones and it is for the girl that wants to be kept in the know, but in a more subtle way than a smartwatch.

It will notify you about the apps, people and messages that matter most, which you control through the accompanying iOS or Android app. There are five variants available and they offer four vibration patterns.

The new Motorola Moto 360 was announced in September and it is available in a 42mm size option, specifically designed for women.

There are all sorts of options to change the design, including different bezels, different cases and different straps, with prices starting at £229. The new Moto 360 smartwatch runs on Android Wear to deliver you notifications from your Android or iOS smartphone.

The Kate Spade Cedar Street iPhone 6/6S Wristlet comes in three colours comprising Sweetheart Pink, Black and Cherry Liqueur.

It has seven interior pockets, two exterior pockets and a detachable wristlet loop. As you may have guessed from the name, it fits an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6S inside too and it costs £90.

The Michael Kors Adele Large Smartphone Wristlet features the MK print all over it, along with the logo embossed in gold and it costs $178.

The front zip pocket features 12 card slots, an ID slot, two note slots and a back zip has a coin pocket another 12 card slots and another two note slots. There is of course a pocket dedicated for your smartphone too.

For those that have a little more cash to spend, fashion designer Lulu Guinness has teamed up with Polaroid company The Impossible to create a limited edition silver glitter Polaroid SX-70 camera (£450) that is quite simply awesome.

The camera is in celebration of Lulu's 25th anniversary and it comes with a free pack of colour film that will provide 32 exposures. It's not the cheapest gift on this list, but for the camera lovers out there, it could be the perfect present. We certainly wouldn't mind one.

The Kate Spade Tiny Leopard Dot iPad Air Keyboard Folio is for the girl that already has an iPad Air and it looking for a case to protect it, as well as a way to work on the move.

It features a snap closure and it comes complete with a detachable keyboard. This case and keyboard are compatible with the iPad Air and iPad Air 2 and it costs £125.

Smartwatches are good fun but they aren't always pretty, especially the larger ones, and it's hard to find one that looks as good on a woman's wrist as a man's. The Withings Activite (£320) is a good compromise however, being smaller in size and more like a watch than others on the market.

It doesn't deliver notifications or anything fancy like that, but it is Swiss Made, comes in tan and black strap options and it is water resistant. The best part is that it not only tells the time, as you would expect a watch to, but it links to the Withings Health Mate app to show you how close you are to achieving your 10,000 daily step goal. There is also a cheaper alternative called the Withings Pop if your budget is a little smaller.

Stelle Audio's Mini-Clutch Speaker (£129-£169) is a small handbag that incorporates a wireless speaker, built-in speakerphone, built-in mirror and still leaves room for make up.

It will pair with a Bluetooth-enabled device and along with the removable chain link strap and optional wrist bands, the Mini-Clutch Speaker offers a six-watt stereo, aux-in jack and a rechargeable battery that is said to provide up to 15 hours playback. Three colours are available comprising Metallic Blue, Metallic Purple and as diamonds are a girl's best friend, Dazzling Diamonds.

Baublebar teamed up with Frends to create rose gold and white leather headphones, as well as gold and black headphones ($175-$235) that feature interchangeable caps, including an embellished set alongside the signature Frends metallic ones.

There are two sizes available and the headphones feature a three-button volume mic, phone control, fabric-covered cord and memory foam ear cushions, all of which come in a zipped storage pouch with a pair of matching earrings. Two gifts in one.

This one is another one for the Michael Kors lover. The Saffiano Leather USB Keychain is exactly what you'd expect from its name - a keyring with a USB.

It comes in four colours and the USB is hidden under the leather flap, which is secured via a gold pin when the USB is not in use. It's not cheap at $78, but it could come in handy.

The Skullcandy Knockout On-Ear headphones (£80) were designed with girls in mind and they have been engineered to deliver a deeper, cleaner bass with more natural sounding vocals.

There are three models available including a floral pair, black pair with silver studs and a teal pair with gold and purple detailing. A mic and remote are onboard for taking and making calls and the headphones fold to make carrying them around easier.