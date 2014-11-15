Prynt is a smartphone printer case that also turns your hard-copy photos into videos

A startup called Prynt has made a case for smartphones that can print photos from the case itself...and then some.

After presenting at HAXLR8R Demo Day, Prynt showed of prototype of its Prynt case to TechCrunch. It revealed the case has a built-in printer for instant printing of photos pulled from your camera roll, social networks, or Prynt app. But that's not all. The Prynt app has an augmented-reality feature that records a video whenever you take a photo.

The whole thing work like this: take a photo with the Prynt app, then print off that photo using the Prynt case. It'll take 30 seconds to print. When that's done, point your phone's camera - with the Prynt app still open - at the printed photo. The video clip that had been simultaneously recorded will then start playing on your screen.

If you give Prynt-printed photos to friends, they can also use the Prynt app to see any hidden video message within the pic. It's a pretty cool feature that suddenly makes a basic printer case much more high-tech. Speaking of the Prynt case, it will cost $99 when it lands on Kickstarter next year, and it'll work with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The current prototype can hold about 10 sheets of photo paper, which cost 30 cents each, and the case's battery will be able to withstand printing about 30 photos. If you need extra photo paper, you'll be able to order more using the Prynt app.