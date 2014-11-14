Everykey wristband stores passwords and automatically signs into your devices and sites

You can now wear your passwords on your wrist. Seriously.

There's a new campaign on Kickstarter for a wristband called Everykey. Just think of it as a universal access device, because it can store all your passwords, keys, and passcodes, as well as unlock everything from devices to websites.

It works like this: strap the Everykey onto your wrist, go within range of a password-protected device, and watch as your wristband auto-unlocks that device. You can also immediately sign into websites without ever having to touch a keyboard.

Whenever you walk away from an unlocked device, Everykey will re-enable security mechanisms on it as soon as you go out of range. Everykey uses military-grade encryption too, so you don't need to worry about storing all your passwords in one place.



That said, if you should ever lose or misplace your Everykey, you can go to the Everykey website or call Everykey in order to instantly disable the wristband and buy a new one at a discounted price. The new one will even ship overnight.

Another cool feature is that Everykey can create and remember complex passwords for you. If you're interested in this type of gadget, you can back it and get one delivered by March 2015. The cheapest pledge starts at $30.

Everykey still has 15 days left to go and has raised over $65,000 of its $100,000 goal on Kickstarter. Watch the video above for more details.