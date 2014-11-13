  Flux all-in-one 3D printer and scanner makes over $500,000 on Kickstarter with 37 days left to go

There's another 3D printer on Kickstarter in need of your backing, but this one, called Flux, is unique in that it does much more than print objects. It also scans and engraves and more.

Flux 3D chiefly features high-resolution stepper motors and three efficient cooling fans for printing objects. It also features a built-in 3D scanner for cloning objects effortlessly. Other features include interchangeable modules, such as a 200mW laser for engraving, as well as a dual extruder, a ceramics extruder, and a pastry extruder for making edibles.

"With so many 3D printer options, it can be difficult to decide on the right model," explained the Flux team on Kickstarter. "Luckily, Flux makes the choice easy by combining printing, scanning, laser engraving, and more modular functions. It is the only 3D printer you will ever need – for work or at home."

With 37 days left to go still, the Flux campaign has already reached $507,074 on Kickstarter. It had a $100,00 goal. Most of the cheaper pledges, which would get you basic versions of the Flux, are already gone. Currently, you can still pledge $599 to get the Classic version. It comes with the complete Flux kit and a roll of 500g material for printing.

Flux will ship anywhere in the world, starting in July. Watch the video above for more information on the 3D printer.