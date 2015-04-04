Best 3D prints: The crazy and coolest things people have printed

The world of 3D printing is well and truly here with printers in homes, online stores and even supermarkets offering 3D printing services. The result is all manner of weird and wonderful 3D printed objects.

In the home people can download or design files and print off objects in plastic. This can be helpful for cheap and easy replacements of parts about the house, quick toys and even furniture.

Then there are metal 3D printers as well as organic models. These are generally used by companies or universities and have created things like guns and even human organs. Food printers are also here making it possible to print sweets as well as proper meals.

3D printing is helping to make products appear on the market faster as cheaper and easier prototyping can be achieved. Cars have been 3D printed as well as basic houses. While they're still in the early stages of development it's possible that the future of large-scale production could be 3D printed.

The Pi-Top is a laptop that can be 3D printed and built where it then teaches users how to make products from scratch. Educational 3D printing is also being used in schools where children can learn to design models and print useful products.

We've rounded up a broad range of 3D printed products here right now.

