  Just when you thought DVD was dead, 1,000 terabytes is burned on a disc

DVD may not be as dead as we thought. Scientists have managed to cram more data than ever onto a single disc. Previously only able to hold 4.7GB discs could now hold a massive 1,000 terabytes of data thanks to a breakthrough by Australian scientists.

While cloud storage is the future finding anywhere you can store this much data is going to cost a lot. And being limited by the speed of the internet there's not much chance of exchanging this amount of data at speed. So here we are turning to good old DVD once more.

Swinburne University scientists have managed to constructs a new system for burning discs which use two light beams for just 9 nanometers thin etching, compared to current 500 nanometer efforts. The comparison made is like previously writing with thick Sharpie pens and now writing with fine liners.

Two 500 nanometer beams are used to write the disc with one writing while the second purple circular beam is used to block all but a point of light 9 nanometers in width.

"In my mind, I have an vision for our society in the future where everyone will have a data bank account just like we all have a bank account today," creator Dr. Gan explains. "We'll save all of our data in the data bank. Everyone no longer needs the same things today as phones, iPads, or laptops. We only need a soft touch screen, any data processing, while storage is done remotely."

