OnBeep Onyx is a communication wearable trying to bring back push-to-talk

Ever want to strap a small, disc-shaped Walkie Talkie to your chest? Well, now you can. Sort of.

San Francisco-based OnBeep has launched pre-orders in the US for a wearable communication device called Onyx. It's a round-looking gadget that weighs just 46g. Once clipped to a shirt, pant loop, or bag, you can walk around freely but still communicate with friends or family. It acts like a two-way radio in that another person needs to have an Onyx in order for you to press your Onyx and talk away...Walkie Talkie-style.

When pressing your Onyx, you can communicate to the person (or persons) connected on the other end in real-time. The whole setup relies on Bluetooth and the OnBeep mobile app, and all communications are delivered over wireless and cellular networks. The Android and iOS app not only lets you create and manage groups that can connect to your Onyx or multiple Onyxs, but it also lets you share your location on a map.

OnBeep said it has a team of 24 designers, engineers, and artists from companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Reebok, Splunk, iRobot, Motorola, and Nextel. In case you don't remember: both Motorola and Nextel once worked together on the Integrated Digital Enhanced Network protocol. iDen led to the push-to-talk craze, a two-way radio simulation of sorts featured on popular mobile phones in the early 2000s.

You can pre-order Onyx today, but only for a limited time. Pre-orders appear to be limited to the US. One device costs $99, and two costs $195. You can expect shipping to start later this year. Watch the promo video above for more details.