What the smartest cruise ship in the world looks like in 27 amazing pictures

Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship, the Quantum of the Seas, has been described as the world's first smart ship and we can see why with its robot bar, sky diving machine, virtual balconies and bumper car experience.

It's a big ship, measuring 348 metres long by 136 metres wide and there are numerous activities, restaurants and highlights for the 4905 guests it has the capacity to carry to do. The 16 guest decks house all sorts from a Music Hall that offers live performances and themed events, to the North Star that will transport you 300ft above sea level to allow you to see 360-degree panoramic views of the ship beneath you and the sea surrounding it.

We've gone into detail about all the exciting features we experienced when we popped on board the new smart ship for a couple of days in a separate feature that you can read by clicking the link below, but for those that just want to see the Bionic bar in action, the view from the North Star or more pictures of the fantastic 18-projector screen and six robotic screens, then we have created this gallery feature just for you.

No reading required, just flick through the pictures and prepare to be amazed by the amount of cool tech this ship has managed to pack in.

