High-tech Virgin Atlantic 787 takes off for the first time, superfast Wi-Fi on board

Virgin Atlantic's latest plane, a 787 Dreamliner, made its first public flight yesterday and to illustrate one of its high tech talents, the airline streamed a live gig from the plane online while it was in the air over the Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft features exConnect KU Band Wi-Fi access on board, which is run in partnership with Panasonic and T-Mobile, and that was used to send the images for the livestream which featured Rudimental and Gorgon City.

Travellers can also use the Wi-Fi internet connection in-flight for £14.99. That lasts for the duration of the flight although all customers can use the service to browse destination and aircraft information, the Retail Therapy catalogue, and other Virgin Atlantic services.

Other tech on board the new 787 include the advanced Vera Touch 2 in-flight entertainment system, which is available in all cabins. The Panasonic monitors are widescreen and touch-enabled and all seats throughout feature USB power sockets, not just those in premium or upper classes.

The upper class cabin also now has a 24-inch touchscreen over the bar that shows looped animations that complement the cabin environment and can be used to view a new map.

For the gig, Virgin Atlantic also fitted the plane with Sonos Play:1 speakers throughout, so all passengers could hear the live performances.

"This is the most technologically advanced gig we have ever been a part of," said Rudimental's Amir Amor.

"The ability to live stream our performances from 35,000 feet to our fans on the ground was crazy. The sound system on board was incredible, it really felt like we were in a club and gave everyone a buzzing experience."

Commercial flights on the 787 Dreamliner will start on 26 October on the London Heathrow to Boston route. Virgin Atlantic also plans to introduce the new craft on the Heathrow to Washington, Newark and New York routes between December and February 2015.