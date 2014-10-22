Goodwell toothbrush is an open source 'oral toolkit' with a subscription plan

A smart toothbrush isn't exactly a novel idea but an open-source one could be, especially if it's also eco-friendly.

A new crowd-funding campaign on CrowdSupply is attempting to raise enough money to put the Goodwell toothbrush into production. Goodwell isn't made of plastic but rather aluminium and bamboo composite. It seems one of the original goals for such a toothbrush was to eliminate the 12 pounds of plastic each person throws away in their lifetime (after totaling up the amount of used toothbrushes that are tossed out).

But it appears Goodwell has evolved into something, well, smarter during its development. While it's not exactly an alternative to Oral B’s SmartSeries, it is an open source and very minimal-looking toothbrush. Goodwell is uniquely described as an oral toolkit because it has a lifetime lifecycle and features a variety of attachments such as a flosser and tongue scraper.

It even offers a data tracker (includes a three-axis accelerometer and onboard microcontroller) that can capture your oral activities via a website and mobile app. Because it is open source, developers can design programs and applications and attachments for Goodwell. Not only are all the current attachments biodegradable, but the Goodwell handle is capable of holding everyday items like toothpicks and aspirin.

Goodwell further features Charcoal bristles made from Binchotan. These bristles prevent bacteria and viruses from growing in the bristles and attacks the causes of bad breath. If you're interested in Goodwell, you can pledge $69 and get the beginner Goodwell Toothkit by Christmas. You can also get a $79 yearly subscription plan for replacement attachments.

Keep in mind the data-tracking version, called the Hacker/Tracker kit, costs $149 on CrowdSupply and will ship in February 2015. Watch the video above for more information.