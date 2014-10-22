The best real hoverboards, we're back to the future at last

Since Marty McFly took to his pink hoverboard in Back To The Future Part II the world has longed for a real version.

The race to create a working hoverboard is on and already examples have appeared. From jet-powered water-based boards to electromagnetic hoverboards, there are lots of attempts at perfecting this. While a stand alone board like in the movie isn't here yet we've come close. It's only a matter of time.

What's next? Once hoverboards are real cars and drones can follow. A recent NASA discovery has created a huge potential leap forward for motion thanks to a microwave powered drive. If this can be scaled to produce enough power it could mean hoverboards and new propulsion systems worldwide.

At the moment a lot of hoverboard attempts are limited to certain situations, like being on water or only working on metal surfaces. A real world model that works outside is what we want.

The Back To The Future hoverboard itself can be bought now in replica form, but it won't actually do anything other than look cool and retro futuristic. Although there are examples that look like the hoverboard but can offer something more, like the electric skateboard, for example.

We've rounded up the best hoverboards that exist today. Enjoy the photo gallery.