  Now you can go Back to the Future with a Zboard Hoverboard and high top combo for $700

Zboard, manufacturer of electric skateboards, has reissued its Back to the Future II-styled Classic Hoverboard Edition and is bundling it with licensed replica high tops so you can feel like Marty as you McFly around town.

Priced at $700 (£433) the bundle set is sadly only available for shipping within the US, but Zboard offers delivery for free if you are Stateside.

The Zboard Classic Back to the Future Hoverboard Edition skateboard is capable of travelling up to five miles on one charge and can achieve a top speed of up to 17mph. Pocket-lint had a brief go on one a couple of years ago and found it simple to get to grips with. And that was without the cushioned high tops.

The BTTF version was first devised by Zboard at the end of 2013 and the initial run were sold to help raise funds for Michael J Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research, but the new version is on a more general release.

Buyers can specify what shoe size they require for the added high tops, from sizes six to 14, and the whole bundle comes with a replacement drive belt and tool kit to maintain the board. Unfortunately, you'll have to supply your own sports almanac that predicts future results.

You can also buy the hoverboard without the boots for $600.