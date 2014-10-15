  Apple might stop selling Fitbit devices now that Fitbit won't support Health app

One week after Fitbit confirmed it won't directly support Apple's Health app or Healthkit for the time being, Apple has supposedly decided it will no longer sell Fitbit's popular devices.

While it looks as though Apple is strong-arming Fitbit into submission, Recode has reported the company primarily wants to clear the way for Apple Watch when the wearable launches next year. It's assumed however that Fitbit's hesitation when it comes to Apple's new software, which acts as a central hub for fitness data on iPhones, is also playing a part in the decision.

Every company - from Strava to MyFitnessPal - has announced support for both the Health app and Healthkit platform, meaning Fitbit is the only major player still holding out. It's also a significant loss for Apple, as Fitbit reportedly claimed roughly 70 per cent of the 3.3 million tracking devices sold between April 2013 and March 2014 in the US, according to NPD research.

Apple's decision (and Apple Watch) could mark the end of an era for Fitbit, especially if Fitbit continues to prevent customers from integrating their fitness devices with Apple's Health app. A number of Fitbit customers have already voiced their opinions in the company's forums. Keep in mind Fitbit trackers do work with apps like MyFitnessPal and integrate with Withings, Runkeeper, etc - all of which offer support for HealthKit.

That said, Fitbit might be able to win over customers for whom price is a determining factor when buying wearables. Apple Watch has a starting price of $349 and is rumoured to be tonnes more expensive for the higher-end models.

READ: Fitbit doesn't want to play nice with Apple's Health app