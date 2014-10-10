  SecureDrives SSD self-destructs when you text it the command

Self-destructing gadgets were once reserved for the confines of the movie screen in films like Mission Impossible and James Bond. That’s changed as SecureDrives has unveiled its Autothysis line of Solid State Drives which, it says, can be set to self-destruct via a simple text message.

The drives were created to offer security levels beyond encryption alone. They can even be set to destroy themselves should someone try to remove them from the computer when you’re not around.

The drives have built-in GSM connectivity meaning you can text them at any time and they will destroy any data stored on them. This is an extra layer of security on top of the encryption that's already protecting any data on the drive. There are two ways to self-destruct: crypto-sanitise, which wipes data and physical self-destruct with NAND flash memory fragmentation.

The drives come with 128GB storage that use 20nm NAND flash memory and 256-bit AES encryption. Prices for the drives will start at £967. The first year of GSM connectivity is free but then it will be £29 per year after that. For this price and level or security we're guessing these will sell to companies and those who private data is extremely important only.

