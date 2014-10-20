Bluesmart suitcase weighs your kit, locks digitally, charges your phone and can be tracked

Luggage is about to get a digital upgrade for the better. The Bluesmart case can be locked, and weighed from your phone, which it charges.

Bluesmart, launched on Indiegogo today, is a travel suitcase with smart sensors. Load the bag up with your travel kit, give the handle a pull and its total weight will appear on your phone. No more searching for scales of gambling a heavy case then.

The Bluesmart locks digitally meaning if you and your phone move away from it the lock will engage automatically. And should you forget it or loose it the phone will alert you and show you where the case is using its built in location tracking smarts.

If the thought of using your phone to control yet another gadget makes your charger quiver, fear not. The Bluesmart comes with a built-in battery and USB ports that will allow you to charge your phone "at least six times over". Since there are two ports you can charge more than one gadget at a time, so tablets and ereaders get a juicing too.

The annodised aluminium case itself comes with spinner wheels that twist for easy upright transport. There is also a quick access compartment that can store laptops and tablets making taking them out at security nice and easy.

Everything will work with an app that tracks how far you have travelled. The app will be updated to work with smartwatches for easy lock controls. The case will be iOS and Android compatible at launch.

The Bluesmart case is available to early backers now for $195.

