  Turn this TinyScreen into anything you want: smartwatch, console, heads up display and more

For those that like to tinker, and those that haven't tried, TinyScreen is here. The project offers a small display which can be modified to do whatever you want.

The project hit Kickstarter and has already smashed its goal. TinyScreen will let you create a micro gaming console, a smartwatch, a heads-up display, a small movie player, or a data display for sensors and more. The limit is your imagination.

The screen itself is a 0.96-inch, 16-bit colour OLED with a 96 x 64 resolution and software controlled brightness. This is backed by the TinyDuino platform which is a smaller version of the Arduino platform, allowing hardware and software to be modified by the user.

TinyDuino allows layers of hardware to stack together, like Lego, to add whatever you need – be it a light sensor, vibrating motor, Bluetooth hardware, whatever.

The kits will come in various combinations to allow people to make what they want. Enclosures can be 3D printed, with the watch 3D printer file available as part of the purchase. And the coding side can be done using Codebender, an online platform, that includes examples to be used for those that don't want to write their own.

There are currently 25 TinyShields, as the layers are called, with more due out each month. So far they are: Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, 9-Axis IMU, ambient light sensor; output boards: Motor drivers, audio output, displays; Storage: SRAM, EEPROM, microSD card; Communication: USB, Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, WiFi, 433MHz,802.15.4, Ethernet; and Breakout Boards to connect to external sensors and circuitry.

The screen is $25, or £15, while the watch kit is $90, or £56, and at the top end, with everything you'll pay $460, or £288, which includes a robot control and sensor pack.

READ: Internet of Things explained: What is it, and can it really change the world?