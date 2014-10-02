  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

15 incredible high-tech gadgets for your pets (and yourself)

|
1/15  
Whistle is a wireless activity tracker for dogs. It’s a disc-like gadget that measures daily behaviour and long-term health trends using a 3-axis accelerometer. Dog owners with a Whistle can check-in from their phone, share photos, and send detailed reports to a vet. Whistle further allows owners to measure their dogs' sleeping patterns, set daily goals, track progress, view activity graphs, and retrieve information pertaining to changes in behavior. It costs $129.95.

The modern age has given birth to a tonne of high-tech pet gadgets that make ole' stuffed animals or feather-on-a-string products look rather lame.

If you're the type of pet lover who enjoys indulging a cat or dog, than you'll love what Pocket-lint has rounded up. We have scoured the internet for the best and most technology-packed trackers, feeders, games, and other over-the-top (and possibly frivolous) toys that will make you and your neighbors and their pets jealous of your animal. We've even included some wearables.

Do you actually need a medium-sized cube that allows you to remotely talk and play with your dog? Probably not. But click through the gallery below anyway to see 15 of the most incredible pet gadgets we could find. We're sure you will discover at least one accessory that successfully combines both of your greatest loves: tech and pets.

Although some of them feature similar functionality, they're all interesting and worth checking out. And if we somehow forgot to include an even more incredible one, share it with us in the comments.

PopularIn Gadgets
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
Comments