Is Hub by Premier Inn London's most technologically advanced hotel?

Whitbread Hotels, owner of the Premier Inn chain, has opened the doors of its first hotel in a new range of high-tech places to stay.

Hub by Premier Inn is swimming in gadgets and smart devices that can be controlled by a guest through a smartphone or tablet application.

Bookings for the first Hub, located in London's Covent Garden, are now being taken and can be made through the dedicated application. The same app can then be used when in your room, as it can control some of the features inside.

The app enables a guest to change the channels on the in-room Smart TV, using their own phone or tablet. And the room temperature and lights can be adjusted through the application too.

There is also a detailed local area guide as part of the app, curated by the Hub by Premier Inn team, and it is enhanced through augmented reality tech. Guests can point their device at a map on the wall of their room and see it come to life.

"Apps are already revolutionising the way we order our groceries, book taxis, and check-in at airports, it was only a matter of time before the hotel experience followed suit," said Simon Ewins, business development director for Whitbread Hotels & Restaurants.

"With hub by Premier Inn, we believe we’ve created a first-class technology-enhanced hotel experience, without compromising price, style or comfort."

As well as a 40-inch TV in each room, there is free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

The hotel will be available for stays from November and a further 10 Hub by Premier Inn hotels are planned to open their doors over the next three years. More are planned for London, but also Edinburgh.

The Hub by Premier Inn application is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android.

